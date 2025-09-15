BREAKING: Turkish Lira Down 4% Against USD After Arrest of Istanbul Mayor 🚨
The Turkish lira is down more than 4% against the U.S. dollar and is at a record low following the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan’s biggest...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has kept its key interest rate at 0.5%, the highest in 16 years, after its last hike in January. The bank said it could increase...
The key event of this week will undoubtedly be the Fed conference today at 8:00 PM. Investors are hoping for support from Powell following the recent market...
Asia-Pacific markets ended the day with slight gains, though the changes were not significant. Chinese stock indices rose between 0.10% and 0.30%,...
Wall Street snapped a two-day rebound as selling resumed in major technology companies, with the US500 falling 1.25%, US100 dropping 1.79%, and US30...
The end of the conversation between Trump and Putin did not bring relief to Wall Street. Contracts on American indices are still in the red, with the US100...
COCOA futures rise 2.3% above $8000 per ton today, as the Ivory Coast expects 40% lower mid-crop season due to prolonged drought and limited rainfall,...
EUR/USD dropped below 1.09 despite Germany passing a new €546 billion fund for defense and infrastructure spending. The success of Friedrich Merz's...
Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, announced Tuesday it has agreed to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz Inc. for $32 billion in cash, sending Alphabet...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) commenced its two-day meeting today to discuss potential changes in monetary policy, although no changes are expected for this...
US indices are resuming declines, erasing much of the rebound that took place over the past two sessions. Weakness is particularly visible in the...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Industrial Production for February: Industrial Production: actual 0.7% MoM vs forecast...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stocks are having a hard time. Not only are the shares down nearly 52% since hitting a historic high in December 2024, but they are down...
Oil: Increased tension in the Middle East following US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen led to price increases at the beginning of the...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for February: Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY; actual 2.9% YoY Core CPI: previous 2.1%...
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented to the US economy, sanctions and tariffs today. Here is the breakdown. The sanctions regime was undermining...
BYD has unveiled a new fast charging technology for electric cars, which the company claims will allow electric vehicles to be charged at a speed comparable...
Gold prices (GOLD) are trading nearly 0.8% higher today, benefiting from a weaker U.S. dollar and a tight physical market. Demand for bullion on COMEX...
European stock markets are experiencing another day of gains. Today’s bullish sentiment is fueled by euphoric optimism in Germany ahead of the parliamentary...
