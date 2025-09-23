Morning wrap
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the market at the beginning of a new week. Shares from Japan and Australia gain while Chinese indices trade flat....
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Catastrophic labor market data from the USA • European Stocks end higher on easing US-China tensions • Eurogroup agrees...
Coronavirus: market update • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.94 million of which more than 271,000 died and over 1.35...
• NFP jumped to 20.5 million • US China tensions eases • Uber Technologies (UBER.US) price soared after Q1 results US...
The US economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April, which is the biggest monthly decline in the data going back to 1939, with the previous record...
EURUSD is trading without a clear direction today. However, taking a look at H1 interval, one can see that the short-term sentiment turned bullish following...
Oil prices enjoyed strong gains recently and almost broke to new multi-week highs yesterday. However, bulls gave up at the end of yesterday's session...
• Bitcoin halving will take place on Tuesday • Bitcoin price breached the $10,000 level • Ethereum is testing major resistance...
Equities gain ahead of key jobs data DE30 tests 10,900 pts in spite of slump in German exports Siemens (SIE.DE) reported 18% in Q1...
US and Canada to release labour market report for April Oil rigs data due in the evening UK markets shut for holiday Long-awaited...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.15%, Dow Jones added 0.89% and Nasdaq jumped 1.41%. Moods in Asia-Pacific...
• European stocks higher as China exports rebound • BOE leaves interest rates unchanged • US Unemployment claims above...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.85 million of which more than 266 000 died and over 1.31 million recovered. • US...
• US unemployment claims above 3.1 million • Weak challenger report • Lyft (LYFT.US) shares soared 15% US...
The head and shoulders formation can be found on H4 interval. GBPUSD struggles with a key support which is marked with the neck line of SHS pattern. A...
Tech stocks outperform broad market this year Revenue growth rates slow below 5-year averages Companies fear ad spending collapse Growth-to-value...
About 3,169 million workers have filed unemployment claims during the week ended May 2nd. It is the smallest rise in initial claims in 7 weeks,...
According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla has suspended production at its factory near Shanghai, China. Production was expected to resume today after a 5-day...
Industrial production in Germany and France collapses DE30 struggles near 10,700 pts HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) drops after dividend...
Norges Bank surprised investors during today's interest rate announcement. Bank was expected to hold the main rate unchanged at 0.25% but instead decided...
