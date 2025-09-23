Economic calendar: Bankers speeches and earnings reports
Bank of England expected UK economy to shrink 14% in 2020 Initial jobless claims seen declining Christine Lagarde set to speak today Investors...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Bank of England expected UK economy to shrink 14% in 2020 Initial jobless claims seen declining Christine Lagarde set to speak today Investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones declined 0.91% but Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Mixed moods...
• Oil Prices fall on demand concerns • ADP report showed 20.2 million drop in private payrolls • European stocks close...
DE30 is trading lower today. However downward move reached the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. According to the methodology, if buyers manage...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.75 million of which more than 259 000 died and over 1.25 million recovered. • US...
The market focus this afternoon is on EM currencies with BRL, TRY, ZAR and MXN all down in excess of 1% against the greenback. With the pace of capital...
• Dismal ADP report • General Motors earnings beat forecasts • PayPal stock on track for new all-time high ahead of earnings US...
Fundamental look at current situation Oil did not manage to snap a losing streak in March. Price continued to freefall in April as numerous major economies...
Private businesses in the US fired 20 236k workers in April of 2020, from -27k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to...
EURUSD dropped below 1.08 handle today following release of the newest projections from the European Commission. The forecast points to a 7.7% GDP contraction...
European shares trade mixed on Wednesday DE30 makes another test of 10,750 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) saw 20.7% YoY drop in deliveries...
ADP employment report in the spotlight Final services PMIs from Europe General Motors (GM.US) among earnings reporters Moods...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.90%, Dow Jones adding 0.56% and Nasdaq closing 1.13% higher Moods...
• Oil prices rise for the fifth consecutive day • European stocks finished session higher despite German Court ruling • US...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.67 million of which more than 253 000 died and over 1.20 million recovered. • US...
• Global stocks trade higher on reopening hopes • Oil price rebound • Disney (DIS.US) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) will...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI index for the United States fell to 41.8 in April of 2020 from 52.5 in previous month and above market expectations...
DE30 is trading higher today. Despite a dynamic sell-off following German court ruling, the downward move was halted at the lower limit of the Overbalance...
USDCAD Let’s start today’s analysis with USDCAD. The pair bounced off the key support at 1.3870 and the upward move was launched afterwards....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator