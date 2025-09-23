DE30: Bulls retreat after German court ruling
European equities pull back after German court ruling DE30 drops below 200-hour moving average Lufthansa (LHA.DE) proposed to suspend...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
German constitutional court announced a ruling in the ECB QE case today. Judges dismissed complaints with a 7-1 vote. However, things are not so simple....
Following strong sell-off in the second half of April, oil is catching a breath at the beginning of May. OIL.WTI gained more than 40% during the past...
German court rules on legality of ECB stimulus ISM non-manufacturing seen falling to 36.8 pts in April Moods have improved since...
In spite of early declines, US stocks managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.11% and Nasdaq...
• Major European indices finished deeply in red • Warren Buffett dumps airlines shares • President Trump revives trade...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.6 million of which more than 250 000 died and over 1.16 million recovered. • US...
• US indices opened in red • Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record loss • Rising tensions between Washington and...
US Factory Orders recorded a double-digit drop, however worse than expected reading did not caused any significant marker reaction. New orders...
Ethereum is trading in a local upward trend. The coin pulled back to the $185 handle that is the key support for now. It is marked with a lower limit of...
European stock market sink at the start of a new week DE30 tests key support at 10,500 pts ThyssenKrupp (TKA.DE) secured €1...
DAX opened with a big bearish price gap after a long weekend (German stock market was closed on Friday). The index is reacting to comments from Mike Pompeo...
Risk aversion rises following Trump and Pompeo comments Revised PMI data from the European countries RBA to announce rate decision...
Moods on the global financial markets are poor at the beginning of a new week. Hang Seng drops 4.1%, Kospi trades 2% lower and Indian Nifty is 5%...
• US equities markets trading in red at the beginning of the session • President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China • Amazon...
WTI crude futures soared more than 6% in a volatile session on Friday, after jumping 25% in the previous session as major oil producers began to reduce...
• Bitcoin price bounced off the $ 9,500 resistance. • Ethereum puled back below $ 220 • KFC implements blockchain technology We...
FTSE 100 (UK100.cash) fell 2.6% to trade around 5750 today, following the threat of US President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on China in connection...
• Most stock markets are closed due to public holiday • ...
• US indices closed deeply in the red after weak macro data triggered concerns over the state of the economy. S&P 500 finished 0.9% lower,...
