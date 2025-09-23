Daily summary: Global equity markets tumble on Thursday
• European stocks close lower • ECB Fails to Expand QE • Weak economic data across Europe and US European indices finished...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The WEI is currently -11.58 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -10.86 percent for April 18; for reference, the...
We are observing increased volatitlity on the FX market mostlikely caused by the month-end fixing flows. It seems that there is no fundamental news behind...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.24 million of which more than 229 000 died and over 1.01 million recovered. • US...
The German federal government is delaying the decision to open schools, kindergartens and resumption of the German Bundesliga season. Why is this important...
• US Jobless Claims top 3.8 million • Facebook and Tesla shares soared higher • Apple, Amazon and Visa will report...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at ...
Carmakers see big drop in revenue in Q1 2020 Decline in vehicle sales followed coronavirus spread Tesla (TSLA.US) shows unexpected...
European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at today's meeting. Such a decision was widely expected and, in turn, we did not see much of a...
EURUSD is trading in a local sideways move. Investors are waiting for today’s key event - ECB rate decision which will be announced at 12:45 BST....
European stocks open higher but erase gains later on DE30 pulled back to 11,000 pts after storming above 11,300 pts overnight Deutsche...
European countries report Q1 GDP Initial jobless claims seen at 3.5 million ECB expected to leave rates unchanged Risk-on...
US indices ignored poor US GDP reading yesterday and rallied on coronavirus drug hopes. S&P 500 finished 2.66% higher, Nasdaq added 3.57% and...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key statements: -...
The FOMC maintained interest rates and refrained from introducing any additional action during the April meeting noting the severe economic damage and...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.17 million of which more than 220 300 died and over 979 000 recovered. • US...
• Gilead (GILD.US) drug remdesivir shows improvement in treating COVID-19 • Investors focus turned to the Federal Reserve press...
German DAX jumped in afternoon trading on Wednesday and is trading at its highest level in seven weeks, ahead of US Federal Reserve and ECB meetings after...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 4.8% QoQ. Market expected...
Gold Significant oversupply on the gold market is still expected this year Increase in investment demand is being offset by drop in jewelry...
