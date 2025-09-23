Technical alert: GBPUSD
GBPUSD is trading lower on the day. However, looking at the M30 interval, one can see that the pair reached the key support zone. The area marked with...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European indices post minor gains on Wednesday DE30 tests 10,800-10,900 pts resistance zone Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) saw 23% YoY drop...
FOMC to announce rate decision in the evening US GDP report for Q1 expected to show contraction Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.52%, Dow Jones losing 0.13% and Nasdaq declining 1.4%. Russell 2000...
NY FED published its Weekly Economic Index which is currently -11.59 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -11.08...
• European stocks finished session in green • US consumer confidence plunged to record low levels • Many countries plan...
Dzisiejszy kalendarz był w zasadzie pusty jeśli chodzi o dane makroekonomiczne. Jedynym istotnym odczytem był wskaźnik zaufania konsumentów Conference...
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.08 million of which more than 212 600 died and over 935 000 recovered. • US...
The Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 86.9 in April from 118.8 in March (revised from 120), The Present Situation Index plunged to 76.4 from 166.7,...
• US stocks continuing recent gains • Ohio and Illinois plan to reopen • Top 5 US companies will publish quarterly results this...
Two major central banks will announce monetary decisions this week: Fed and ECB. Although the market does not expect changes to the level of rates,...
Risk-on moods can be seen on the global financial markets today. Equity futures rise in Europe and the United States. However, the US dollar can be seen...
European stock markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 tests highs from April 17 and April 20 Big moves on shares of Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
CB consumer confidence expected to drop to 88 pts Riksbank seen staying on hold today Earnings marathon in a full swing Mixed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Nasdaq added 1.11% and Dow Jones jumped 1.51%....
• Major European indexes finished today’s session in green • Several US states are preparing to ease lockdowns • WTI...
• US stocks markets opened moderately higher, • General Motors (GM.US) will not pay dividends • Apple (AAPL.US) delays...
After a morning surge, an upward move on DE30 stopped at local 1:1 geometry (10630 pts). The german index is stuck in a local sideways move. In case of...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3.06 million of which more than 207 000 people have died and over 883 000 returned to health. US...
Selling pressure returned to the oil market at the beginning of a new week. OIL.WTI drops over 9% after testing $19 handle earlier in the day. Brent...
