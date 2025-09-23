DE30: Deutsche Bank surges on surprise Q1 profit
European stocks open higher but struggle later on DE30 breaks 10,600 pts but fails to hold above Adidas (ADS.DE), Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Italy plans to ease lockdown, Spain and UK mull decision US GDP report to be released later in the week While an empty macro calendar...
Stocks in Asia are rallying following a policy move from Bank of Japan. Nikkei gains 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.5% and Kospi is trading 2% higher....
• European stocks finished session lower • US indexes struggle for direction • US congress passed new stimulus package European...
Today Brazilian Real dropped 3.6% against US dollar. Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation after a dispute with President Bolsonaro over...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.75 million of which more than 193,000 died and over 762,000 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• US stock markets opened higher • Further stimulus package has been approved by House of Representatives • American Express...
A dynamic rebound can be observed on EURUSD today. However, the pair reached the key resistance level - area near 1.08 handle, marked with upper limit...
• Bitcoin at new monthly highs • Etherum break above the key resistance level • Starbucks and McDonald's are testing Chinese digital...
European stock market pullback DE30 attempts to break above 10,400 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) may run out of cash within weeks Stocks...
Markets are in risk-off mode German Ifo to be released in the morning Big drop expected in US durable goods orders in March Global...
US indices erased gains following a report that Gilead's coronavirus drug is ineffective. S&P 500 closed 0.05% lower, Dow Jones gained 0.17%...
The weekly NY Fed index (WEI) indicates a decline in GDP this year at 11.7% in the assessment of recent economic data which were avaiable at the end of...
In the last minutes we have been observing a strong declines on Wall Street. This is linked to recent rumors that a Gilead drug called Remdesivir, which...
• European indces closed in the green • Weak economic data from the US and Eurozone • Oil price pushes higher European...
• US markets open slightly higher • US jobless claims hit 26 million in 5 weeks • Intel (INTC.US) will post quarterly results...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading came slightly below market expectations. Initial jobless claims came in at 4427k...
Oil market suffered the worst day in history on Monday National lockdowns and aircraft groundings depress demand Massive decline...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2.65 million of which more than 185 000 died and over 727 800 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
