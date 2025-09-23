Technical alert: US100
US100 index is trading in a local sideways move today.Investors are waiting for the US session open as well as key US data (PMIs and jobless claims). Looking...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US100 index is trading in a local sideways move today.Investors are waiting for the US session open as well as key US data (PMIs and jobless claims). Looking...
European markets pulled back after big drop in PMIs DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 10,500 pts in the morning Vonovia...
As investors might have spotted, another PMI reading from Europe indicates a gigantic slump. British PMI data turned out be far worse than expected. Services...
Preliminary PMIs from France and Germany have been released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Readings echoed what we saw in flash PMIs from...
Flash PMIs from Europe and US to be released today Jobless claims data expected to show another massive number EU leaders to hold...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher in an attempt to recover from the previous day's decline. S&P 500 added 2.29%, Dow Jones...
• EU stocks finished higher • Wall Street rose on stimulus hopes • Oil rebound on US-Iran Tensions European...
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that the pair is trading in a local sideways move between 1.0815 and 1.09. A break below support could call for a...
• US stocks attempting to recover from previous session’s losses • Crude prices rebound • Netflix (NFLX.US)...
A dynamic sell-off could be observed on stock markets in March. US indices dropped 40% off the all-time highs. However, in spite of the still uncertain...
The Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced the interest rate decision at 12:00 pm BST. It was expected that the Bank would cut rates from 9.75% to...
The number of confirmed coroanavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million of which more than 178 551 died and over 701 500 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
European stocks attempt to recover from yesterday's declines DE30 tests 10,400 pts as European markets recover Hannover Re (HNR.DE)...
We are observing an extraordinary situation on the oil market since the beginning of this week. It relates primarily to WTI oil but due to intermarket...
Risk-off eases on the global markets ECB may discuss changes to collateral policy today AT&T (T.US) and Baker Hughes (BKR.US)...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big declines. S&P 500 closed 3.07% lower, Dow Jones dropped 2.67% and Nasdaq slumped 3.48% Moods...
May contract managed to erase some of the yesterday's losses and is trading around $8.50 per barrel. Situation on the June contract is more complicated...
• WTI oil dropped 45% today • US stocks extended losses • European indices finished in red US crude prices continued...
WTI fell 45 % during today’s session. USO has been halted which might cause further declines on the June contract and stock markets. Oil...
• US indices slide at the opening of the session • Coca-cola (KO.US) earnings beat forecasts • Netflix (NFLX.US) will...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator