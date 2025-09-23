Technical alert: US30
Stock indices all over the world are trading lower following a crash on the oil market. Dow Jones (US30) broke below the local upward channel and continues...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Stock indices all over the world are trading lower following a crash on the oil market. Dow Jones (US30) broke below the local upward channel and continues...
Summary Front-month WTI price dropped into negative territory for the first time in history WTI settled at -$37.63 per barrel yesterday! Decline...
The number of confirmed virus cases increased to almost 2.5 million of which more than 171 240 died and over 655 800 recovered. The...
Oil market continues to experience significant distress. One day after the front-month contract plunged over 300%, the active June contract is cratering...
Equity markets drop after epic oil market crash Double top pattern on DE30 chart SAP (SAP.DE) sees strong increase in cloud revenue Crash...
Markets in risk-off mode following oil market carnage ZEW index seen at -41 pts in April Netflix (NFLX.US) to report earnings after...
US indices declined yesterday as stocks followed oil lower. S&P 500 closed 1.79% lower, Dow Jones dropped 2.44% and Nasdaq dipped 1.03%. Risk-off...
• WTI oil price plunged 40% • US indices mixed in volatile session • Gold trading around $1700 an ounce European...
• Collapsing oil prices drag US stocks down • IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close • Disney (DIS.US)...
DE30 is trading almost 1.5% lower on the day. Looking at the chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the index is painting a double top...
The number of confirmed corona virus cases surpassed 2.4 million of which more than 165 700 died and over 632 900 recovered. The US remains...
European stocks open higher but pull back later on DE30 pulls back from the 10,750 pts area SAP (SAP.DE) to report earnings tomorrow Stocks...
It looks like there is no end to selling pressures on the oil market. WTI (OIL.WTI) declines over 8% and tests $23 handle today. The price is being influenced...
Mixed moods at the start of a new week Trump hinted on new stimulus deal IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close Global...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed with Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 declining 1% and Chinese indices gaining. Kospi trades flat. DAX futures point to...
• Gilead Sciences' (GILD.US) new experimental drug show signs of being effective in treating coronavirus • President Trump plans...
• President Trump announced restart plan • Gilead stocks jumped 10% on Covid-19 Treatment Hopes • Schlumberger (SLB.US)...
Gilead Science (GILD.US), a US biotech company gains over 10% at the start of the Wall Street session, based on information about the possible high efficacy...
The number of confirmed virus cases increased to almost 2.20 million of which more than 147 500 died and over 557 500 recovered. The US remains the epicenter...
• Major cryptos bounced of the weekly lows • Ethereum testing major resistance • Grayscale controls almost 2% of the world’s...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator