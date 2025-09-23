Technical alert: GOLD
A correction move can be observed on the gold market today. Price of this precious metal is pulling back from recent highs at $1700. However the main trend...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Stocks jump on "promising results" of Gilead drug DE30 jumps above 10,600 pts but rally stalls European car sales drop...
Markets rally on coronavirus drug report Final European CPI reading for March Procter & Gamble to report earnings ahead of opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.58% and Dow Jones closing 0.14%. Nasdaq rallied 1.66% and is trading...
• Europe stocks close higher • US stock lack direction • US Jobless claims surged by 5.2 million last week Most of...
Starting from Today the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will begin regular publication of its Weekly Economic Index (WEI) to provide timely information...
• US stocks opened slightly higher • BlackRock (BLK.US) profits sink • Morgan Stanley (MS.US) profits lower than...
The price of WTI crude oil is still at a low level, close to $20 per barrel, which is associated with yesterday's record increase in US oil inventories,...
Banks launched Wall Street earnings report Earnings lower than year ago in most cases Massive increase in provisions for bad loans Dow...
Initial jobless claims came in at 5245k against expected 5500k. Last week jobless claims came in at 6606k. The latest figure brought the total reported...
US jobless claims data will be released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading is expected to show another massive increase of 5.5 million, putting combined...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to almost 2.1 million of which more than 135 000 people died and over 516 000 recovered.The...
European stocks gain on Wednesday DE30 moves sideways below 10,400 pts handle German government offers boost to credit insurers Most...
Oil market is trading in a sideways move today. The price of the commodity sits below the key support area at $21 and continuation of the downward move...
Jobless claims seen rising 4.6 million NY Fed to release new weekly index BlackRock and Morgan Stanley among today's earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a set of weaker-than-expected US data (retail sales, NY Empire, industrial production)....
• Major indexes trade lower on weak data • Oil prices dropped due to oversupply concerns • BOC leaves interest rates...
According to the Energy Information Administration oil inventories in the US increased by 19.2 million barrels in the week ending April 10th. ...
• US indices trading lower at the opening • Pandemic hits the banking sector's profits • Citigroup’s (C.US)...
US retail sales data for March has been released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading showed headline measure dropping 8.7% MoM (exp. -8% MoM). Sales excluding...
