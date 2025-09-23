US OPEN: Wall Street lower after disappointing data
• US indices trading lower at the opening • Pandemic hits the banking sector's profits • Citigroup’s (C.US)...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
• US indices trading lower at the opening • Pandemic hits the banking sector's profits • Citigroup’s (C.US)...
US retail sales data for March has been released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading showed headline measure dropping 8.7% MoM (exp. -8% MoM). Sales excluding...
The declines on the stock markets in March were so steep that investors rushed to "buy the dip". Nobody expected such a dynamic V-shaped...
The number of confirmed virus cases hit above 2 million of which more than 126 thousand died and over 485 thousand recovered. The US remains the epicentre...
US Bancorp (USB.US) reported first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that came above expectations. Company reported earnings...
Germany expected to extend lockdown until May 3 DE30 breaks below 10,500 pts, market geometries in the spotlight Fitch downgrades...
Stock markets in Europe are pulling back as lockdown measures are set to be extended and, in turn, hope for quick economic rebound wanes. Reports surfaced...
Noteworthy data from the US economy Bank of Canada to announce rate decision 3 big US banks to report earnings ahead of opening bell Moods...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday. S&P 500 added 3.06%, Dow Jones moved 2.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 3.95%. Moods in Asia are...
• Wall Street hopes for a quick restart to the U.S. economy • European stock end the session with mixed results • Gold...
• US stock markets opened higher • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) raised its dividend by over 6% • JP Morgan...
The oil price bounced off the key resistance zone at $28 handle (which we have spoken about in previous analysis). According to the Overbalance methodology...
Oil OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 9.7 mbpd, the biggest coordinated cut in history OPEC+ and G20 cuts combined with strategic reserve...
Global coronavirus cases rose towards 2 million today with over 456,500 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) was the first major US bank to report earnings for Q1 2020. The Bank reported EPS of $0.78 against $2.65 in Q1 2019 (-70.5% YoY). Provisions...
Deutsche Boerse is experiencing technical difficulties and trading on DAX has been halted. In turn, trading on instruments like DE30 or DE30.cash has been...
European investors returned from Easter break in upbeat moods causing stocks from the region to jump on Tuesday. Improvement in coronavirus data played...
Markets return to normal after Easter break Earnings season on Wall Street begins Markets are returning to normal operations after...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01% while Dow Jones declined 1.39%. On the other hand, Nasdaq gained 0.48% Moods...
• OPEC+ seek to finalize oil cuts in G20 talks, • The Russian ruble soars higher • Dollar retreats slightly Most...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator