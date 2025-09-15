BREAKING: EURUSD muted after higher German ZEW Economic Sentiment 📌
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for March: actual 51.6; forecast 48.1; previous 26.0; 10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
WTI crude oil prices are rebounding by nearly 1.60% today as tensions in the Middle East resurface. The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, and...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several important publications. Investors will learn, among other things, data from the U.S. construction market...
The renewed rise in geopolitical tensions between Israel - Hamas and US - Iran, has prompted capital to flee to safer assets. In the first part of...
Wall Street showed signs of stabilization after last week's sharp correction, with the US500 rising 1.68%, while the US30 gained 1.65%, though...
Nvidia Corporation, a semiconductor industry giant, is entering a crucial period in its history. Just before its annual GTC conference, which begins on...
Intel shares jumped 8.1% today, leading both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, as investors welcome incoming CEO Lip-Bu Tan's restructuring plans. The...
President Donald Trump issued a strong statement today, stating that "Iran will be held responsible for every shot fired by the Houthis." This...
The Trump administration plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs from April 2, 2025, after completing an analysis of which countries impose tariffs on the...
Netflix Upgraded to "Buy" on Advertising Growth Potential Nvidia shares rose ahead of its annual GTC developers' conference Affirm...
Fashion companies are one of the worst performing parts of the European economy at the beginning of the week, thus extending the declines caused by two...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February: Core Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM; Retail...
General market situation: European markets are mostly higher during Monday's trading session. The German DAX on the cash market is adding almost 0.55%...
Asian stock markets rise today following better-than-expected retail sales in China. On the other hand, the overall data from China today has a mixed tone,...
This week will be marked by the Fed's decision regarding interest rates in the USA. However, before investors learn the decision of the American central...
Wall Street broke its streak of sharp declines on Friday, with major indexes closing in the green amid news that Democrats would not block the public...
U.S. indices are experiencing their first major rebound after a series of declines. Leading the recovery is the Nasdaq, up +2.3%, followed by the Russell...
Copper contracts (COPPER) are experiencing a slight correction today (-0.5%), but the price dynamics of this industrial metal (+11.3% in contracts since...
Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators...
Shares of one of the biggest US departments stores, Macy's (M.US) lose almost 5% today, despite a rebound across the US indices. The company confirmed...
