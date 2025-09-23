Daily summary: The future of the oil market is still uncertain
• OPEC+ seek to finalize oil cuts in G20 talks, • The Russian ruble soars higher • Dollar retreats slightly Most...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
What did OPEC decide? Will the G20 meeting bring any changes? Yesterday OPEC + group finally decided to establish a new agreement regarding production...
Majority of the stock markets are shut for trading today and volatility on the FX market is low.. However, the same cannot be said about cryptocurrencies....
European markets are shut for Easter break High concentration of earnings in DAX index Around half of German blue chips can be labelled...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,6 million today with over 362,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
• Major cryptos erased weekly gains, • Bitcoin and Litecoin failed to break above key resistance levels, • Visa will issue...
Most of the European stock markets are shut today but not Russian RUS50. The index is vulnerable to changes in oil prices and can be used today as a kind...
Meeting of G20 energy ministers Most equity markets shut for holiday already The final day of the trading week has arrived. However,...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.45%, Dow Jones added 1.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.77% higher. Trading...
• US Federal Reserve's announced $2.3 trillion loans package to support the economy • US Jobless Claims higher then expected • Oil...
BREAKING : OPEC considers making a 2 year deal According to Energy Intel Amena Bakr, OPEC mebers are discusing potential 2 year deal. Possible cuts of...
The first news from the OPEC + video conference on a new production cut agreement points to a solution to the problems between Russia and Saudi Arabia....
• FED announced further stimulus package • US Jobless Claims Above Forecasts • Disney (DIS.US) - number of subscribers...
The US jobless claims report was released at 1:30 pm BST. The reading once again showed a bigger than expected value. Initial jobless claims came in at...
Wall Street Q1 2020 earnings season starts next week Big banks and airlines among the first to report CapEx, dividend and buyback...
The upward move on the US100 index was halted today in the vicinity of highs from March 7 (8285 pts). Nevertheless, short-term trend remains upward therefore...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,5 million today with over 332,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
Oil is in the spotlight this week with two big meetings scheduled for today (OPEC+) and tomorrow (G20 energy ministers). Crude is moving higher ahead of...
Stocks in Europe retest recent highs DE30 fails to break above Tuesday's high Airbus (AIR.DE) to slash airplane production by...
OPEC and non-OPEC producers to hold video meeting Eurogroup to restart pandemic funding talks US jobless claims and Canadian labour...
