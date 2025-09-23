Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains. S&P 500 closed 3.41% higher, Dow Jones added 3.44% and Nasdaq jumped 2.58% Gains...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• European indexes went down as the pandemic continues to spread • US indices rebound • Bernie Sanders withdrew from the...
The U.S.' crude oil inventories increased more than market expectations last week as demand destruction stemming from the coronavirus wears on. According...
• US stocks open higher • TESLA (TSLA.US) is cutting wages • Pinterest (PINS.US) soared 14% in extended trading Yesterday’s...
Oil Investors wait for OPEC+ video meeting (Thursday). Output cuts will be discussed Donald Trump raised hopes for a cut of 10-15 million...
Optimism over a slowdown in coronavirus cases faded after latest reports suggest the outbreak is far from contained. Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,446,981...
US indices are trading in a local sideways move today. Looking at US500 chart, one can see a head and shoulders formation which often heralds a trend reversal....
Stocks pull back as Covid-19 cases jump and Eurogroup lacks consensus DE30 with a floor near 38.2% retracement (10,200 pts) Infineon...
FOMC minutes to be released today Eurogroup failed to find consensus on pandemic funding No major reports are scheduled for release...
US indices made a big reversal during yesterday's session. S&P 500 closed 0.16% lower after rising as much as 3.5%. Dow Jones finished 0.12%...
• Spread of the coronavirus may be slowing, • European indexes end higher for second day, • US Dollar falls further, European...
US indices started today’s session higher. But shortly after a launch, one can see that sellers are in advantage. Looking at M30 interval the 22850...
• Signs of a slowdown in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus • US indices rally at the opening • Kraft Heinz (KHC.US)...
Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,358,950 million today with over 293,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
Slower spread of the coronavirus in recent days as well as hopes that oil output cut agreement may be reached continue to push US indices higher and higher....
Global stock market continue to rally DE30 reaches 4-week high, attempts to hold above 2018 low Fresenius (FRE.DE) boosts production...
Eurozone finance ministers to discuss pandemic funding API data expect to show another massive build in oil inventories European...
US stock market indices rallied yesterday on hope that the coronavirus pandemic approaches apex. S&P 500 surged 7.03%, Dow Jones rallied 7.73%...
• Stocks rebound on slowing outbreak • Oil prices fall after OPEC postponed the meeting • Gold extends gains Global...
DE30 has been trading in an sideways move since March 25. The price bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range at the end of last week. Today,...
