Technical alert: DE30
DE30 has been trading in an sideways move since March 25. The price bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range at the end of last week. Today,...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• US stocks rally at the open • Rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths is slowing • Spotify (SPOT.US) rating downgraded US...
The Mexican Peso has reached a new record low of USD 25.77 today due to concerns regarding impact of oil prices on the state-owned oil company Pemex and...
Global coronavirus cases rose to 1,278,754 million today with over 271,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
In this short summary we would like to present what is known about the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. We also provide a short commentary on where Thursday's...
Equities rally at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests 9,900 pts but fails Munich Re (MUV2.DE) said claims spiked in the first...
OPEC+ video meeting postponed German factory orders declined less than expected in February Moods on the global financial markets...
Meeting of major oil producers has been postponed from today to, at least, Thursday, April 9. WTI oil launched the week with an over 8% bearish price...
Oil launched the week with massive decline. Brent and WTI dropped around 8% at the open after OPEC+ meeting has been postponed to, at least, Thursday,...
• Catastrophic NFP report, • Coronavirus infections rise above 1 million, • US dollar extends gains, Global...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million today with over 222,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
• Non-Farm Payrolls sinks to lowest level since 2009 • Number of infected people in the US is rapidly increasing • TESLA ...
The US jobs data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. NFP report showed 701k drop in employment (exp. -100k) and, in turn, the US labour market snapped...
• Major cryptos are trading higher this week • Bitcoin and Ripple testing key resistance levels • Factom initiated...
European stocks start Friday's trading lower DE30 struggles to steer away from 9,500 pts mark Adidas (ADS.DE) seeks €1-2...
Oil prices jumped on Friday morning with WTI testing the $25 handle. The move was triggered by reports that OPEC+ scheduled a meeting for Monday,...
NFP report forecast to show first decline since 2010 ISM non-manufacturing seen plunging in March Revised PMIs from Europe and US Yesterday's...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher after Trump's tweet on oil output cuts boosted moods. S&P 500 closed 2.28% higher, Dow...
• Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting • Major indices rebound on oil price rally • Oil prices surged after President...
The German index DE30 returns to sideways move after bouncing off the yesterday's lows. Looking at the H1 time frame, one can see a local double bottom...
