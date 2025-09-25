BREAKING: OIL skyrockets on deal hopes
Oil prices are soaring today as speculations about a 3 party US-Russia-OPEC deal intensify. Following comments from president Trump, now we have news of...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
• US Jobless Claims hit record high • US stock markets opened lower on Thursday • Boeing (BA.US) introduces voluntary lay...
Initial jobless claims surged once again in the United States, highlighting the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures on the...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 950,430 with over 202,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus reached...
Coronavirus panic still remains the main topic on the financial markets. Equities, FX pairs and commodities remain volatile offering plenty opportunities....
European stock market rise slightly on Thursday DE30 recovers from overnight dip Trading volumes on Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) skyrocket...
Significant price gains can be spotted on the oil market today. According to a Bloomberg report, China plans to stock up Strategic Petroleum Reserves....
Jobless claims data in the spotlight China's services PMI from Markit to be released overnight Equity indices from Europe and...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 4.41% while Dow Jones declined 4.44%. Russell 2000 closed almost...
• Stock markets extend Q1 losses • Trump warns of “very painful two weeks” • Oil prices continue to fall on...
• Number of new coronavirus cases rose in the US • U.S. stock markets trading lower at the opening • Caterpillar...
The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March declined to 49.1 from 50.1 in February, beating market forecasts of 44.9....
The market crash has caught many investors off guard. However, a steep decline in equity prices might also be seen as an investment opportunity, especially...
ADP Non-Farm Employment in the US decreased to -27k from 183k in the prior month. Analysts’ has expected a reading to show a much larger loss...
NZDUSD has been trading in an upward move since March 19. Nevertheless the pair broke below the trendline yesterday which may suggest a return to a downward...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 872,000 with nearly 185,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has...
European indices sink on Wednesday DE30 test lower limit of trading range at 9,500 pts Continental (CON.DE) withdrew outlook for...
Pressure returns to global stock markets at the beginning of a new quarter. Stocks in China, Japan and South Korea dropped while European equity indices...
ADP expected to show 150k decrease in US employment Manufacturing ISM forecast to drop to 45 pts Revised PMI data from Europe Risk-off...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.60%, Dow Jones declined 1.84% and Nasdaq slipped 0.95%. On the other hand,...
