Economic calendar: ISM and ADP data in the spotlight
ADP expected to show 150k decrease in US employment Manufacturing ISM forecast to drop to 45 pts Revised PMI data from Europe Risk-off...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
ADP expected to show 150k decrease in US employment Manufacturing ISM forecast to drop to 45 pts Revised PMI data from Europe Risk-off...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.60%, Dow Jones declined 1.84% and Nasdaq slipped 0.95%. On the other hand,...
• FED announces further liquidity tools • Jump in Covid-19 infections in New York state • US government is preparing further...
• Wall Street swung between gains and losses during today’s open • FED announced temporary repo facility • McCormick...
The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (Chicago PMI), also known as Chicago Business Barometer, went down to 47.8 from 49.0 in the prior month, the Institute...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 800,000 with nearly 170,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has...
Oil: • Reuters sees oversupply of 6 million barrels per day in Q1 and almost 10 million barrels per day in Q2, followed by a clear rebound of demand •...
GBPUSD has been trading in a correction move since the beginning of the week. In case it is continued, there are two levels to focus on.The first support...
European equities jump higher DE30 returns to the 10,000 pts area Fitch downgrades Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) and Commerzbank (CBK.DE) European...
Conference Board data expected to show massive drop European CPI seen slowing in March PMIs from Japan and China to be released overnight European...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with solid gains. S&P 500 added 3.35%, Nasdaq gained 3.62% and Dow Jones jumped 3.19%. Russell...
• US indices continue their upward move • European stocks managed to rebound after weak start of the week • Coronavirus...
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' index plunged to -70 in March 2020 from 1.2 in the previous month. It is the lowest reading since series began...
• U.S. stock markets opened the week higher • President trump changes his rhetoric regarding lifting restrictions in April • Johnson...
Oil is having another rough day trading 6-7% lower against close of the previous week. WTI has tested the $20 handle today. Energy minister of Saudi Arabia...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 735,015 with over 156,122 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
EURUSD is pulling back today. The pair is heading for the key moving average, which acted as a key support in the past. Bouncing off the blue line may...
European equities open higher but pull back later on DE30 attempts to hold above 9,500 pts mark Adidas (ADS.DE) gathers bad publicity...
European stocks seen launching the session higher German CPI expected to slow in March Trump to be interviewed on Fox News As...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the first Asian session of the week. Nikkei declines 3%, Shanghai Composite drops 1% and KOSPI trades slightly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator