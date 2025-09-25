Economic calendar: Trump’s interview and German CPI
European stocks seen launching the session higher German CPI expected to slow in March Trump to be interviewed on Fox News As...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the first Asian session of the week. Nikkei declines 3%, Shanghai Composite drops 1% and KOSPI trades slightly...
• US indices comes under pressure despite a massivel fiscal stimulus package • BOC emergenycy rate cut • Oil Prices Fall...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 559,100 with over 128,700 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to 89.1 in March of 2020 from a preliminary of 95.9 and 101 in February. It is the...
• US indices opened sharply lower after three day gains • US might become the new epicenter of the pandemic • GAP...
EURUSD is trading lower after bouncing off the resistance area at 1.1055. The nearest support to watch is marked with the upper limit of 1:1 structure...
Bank of Canada decided to deliver a 50 basis points rate cut in an emergency move. Main rate was lowered from 0.75% to 0.25%. The move is aimed at supporting...
• Major Cryptocurrencies are trading in consolidation after unsuccessful attempts to break through key resistance levels • The new...
Boris Johnson confirmed via Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation now. UK Health Secretary and Finance Minister...
European equities erase some of recent gains DE30 keeps failing at 10,000 pts resistance level Infineon Technologies (IFX.DE) withdrew...
US House to debate economic relief bill in the early afternoon Revised UoM consumer sentiment data for March Stock markets ignored...
US indices surged yesterday as optimism over the stimulus package persisted. S&P 500 gained 6.24%, Dow Jones added 6.38% and Nasdaq jumped 5.6%....
• US Jobless Claims worse than at the peak of the financial crisis. • BoE Holds Interest Rates at Record Lows • European...
US dollar is falling for the third day in a row after the coordinated action from the Fed and other central banks around the world to provide USD liquidity...
• US jobless claims surged to a record levels • Dollar index falls for the third day, US indices opened higher • UnitedHealth...
Coronavirus pandemic limits economic activity around the world Governments encourage citizens to stay at home Some sectors may benefit...
Long-awaited US jobless claims data has been just released. The report showed a massive increase to 3283k from 281k last week. This is the highest reading...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 486,800 with over 117,500 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
