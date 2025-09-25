DE30: Equities ease ahead of key US data
European equities ease after two-day rally DE30 struggles with resistance at 9,700 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) expects sales in China...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
European equities ease after two-day rally DE30 struggles with resistance at 9,700 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) expects sales in China...
USDCHF has been trading in an upward trend since 9th March. Looking at the pair from a technical point of view, one can see that a correction move is being...
US jobless claims expected to surge BoE and CNB to announce rate decisions Powell to speak at 11:05 am GMT The most awaited...
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed. Dow Jones gained 2.39%, S&P 500 jumped 1.15% and Nasdaq dropped 0.45%. US Senate passed...
• Wall Street surged on Wednesday • Another volatile session in Europe • Coronavirus infections continue to rise US...
Gold: The decision of the South African authorities to close the economy, including all metal mines, leads to reduced liquidity on the gold market A...
• Amount of the infected cases in the US continue to rise • US might become new epicenter of the coronavirus, accordingly to WHO • Nike...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 434,500 with over 111,800 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
European equities add to yesterday’s massive gains DE30 broke above 10,000 pts but backed off later on Citi slashed price target...
European equities opened higher on Wednesday. The German DAX (DE30) broke above 10000 pts handle this morning and is trading 25% above recent low (8000...
Risk trades gain as Republicans and Democrats agree on stimulus UK CPI slowed in-line with expectations in February Drop expected...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains on hopes that Democrats and Republicans agree on a stimulus bill. Dow Jones surged...
• Stocks Extend Gains • Gold rally continues • DAX HIT its biggest one-day gain since 2008 US indices...
• Investors remain focused on fiscal stimulus efforts and recent FOMC action • Positive sentiment returned to the markets • IHS...
Coronavirus panic and responses from central banks and governments led to abnormal movements in the financial markets. Let's take a look at the current...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 392,000 with over 103,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus has now...
USDCHF has been trading in an upward trend since 9th March. Looking at the pair from a technical point of view, one can see that a correction move is being...
European markets surge, S&P 500 futures hit upper trading limit DE30 breaks above the upper limit of the Overbalance structure HeidelbergCement...
The long-awaited preliminary PMIs for March from major European economies have been just released. French data released at 8:15 am GMT showed manufacturing...
Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States US Senate still negotiates coronavirus relief package Macro data has been overlooked...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator