Economic calendar: Investors await virus-infected PMIs
Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States US Senate still negotiates coronavirus relief package Macro data has been overlooked...
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
US equities failed to rally yesterday in spite of Fed announcing an unlimited QE. S&P 500 closed 2.93% lower, Dow Jones dropped 3.04% and Nasdaq...
• FED's unprecedent move • US Stocks Extend Declines • Gold Surges after Fed Action The number of infected...
EURUSD is trading in an upward correction move. The pair reached the key resistance area today. The zone marked with violet colour is a result of the...
• Lack direction on Wall Street • US Dollar pulls back • Goldman upgrades Boeing’s (BA.US) rating FED...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 350,512 of which more than 15,000 died and over 100,000 have recovered. Italy, the...
Equities in Europe and US stock futures jumped after the Fed announced expansion of measures aimed at supporting markets. The Federal Reserve will buy...
European equities sink at the beginning of the week DE30 attempts to break back above 8,600 pts MTU Aero Engines (MTX.DE) to suspend...
Investors focus on coronavirus fiscal aid No important readings scheduled from Europe, Canada or the US Japan to release preliminary...
Stocks markets in Asia and index futures from the United States and Europe. Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 5%. HSCEI is trading 3.7% down....
• US stocks turn into the red • European shares close session higher • The U.S. dollar tumbled from a record high European...
Bitcoin slumped last week but managed to bounce back off the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement Litecoin rebounded from the round 100 USD handle Cryptocurrencies...
• Moods on global equity markets improved • US indices open higher • Tiffany (TIF.US) trade sharply higher State...
The number of people infected with the coronavirus across the world surpassed 252,000, of which 89,061 have recovered the death toll from the virus has...
GBPUSD is trying to recover after the recent fall. As we have suggested in the latest technical alert, the pair reached the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement...
Global equity markets recover DAX breaks above 9,000 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) to launch production of medical grade disinfectants. It...
European stock markets enjoy strong gains on Friday after coordinated actions of governments and central banks managed to calm investors’ nerves....
Moods on global equity markets improved Canadian retail sales expected to show increase Oil rig data to show impact of price crash Upbeat...
Wall Street indices managed to finish yesterday’s volatile session slightly higher. S&P 500 closed 0.47% higher, Dow Jones added 0.95%...
• EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 after ECB announces EUR750bn of Pandemic-QE • BoE cuts rates to new lows in emergency move • WTI...
