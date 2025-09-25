Coronavirus: market update
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 229,973 of which 86,256 have recovered and 9,386 died. In Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic,...
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
• US indices open lower • BOE cuts interest rates • Marriott (MAR.US) withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is eliminating...
Bank of England cuts rates by 15 bps and launches new QE program. The BOE lowers rates to 0.10% from 0.25%. The BOE says it will increase holdings...
USD sees massive gains despite zero rates, renewed QE in the US Global markets witness a funding stress comparable to 2008 EM currencies the most...
The number unemployment claims edged down by 4 thousand to 211 thousand in the week ended March 7th from the previous week’s revised level of 215...
Coronavirus-related disruptions to be a massive hit to the economy Insurance claims expected to rise significantly in 2020 Tredit...
Stocks in Europe launched the day higher thanks to a massive stimulus plan announced by the European Central Bank. However, optimism began to fade as the...
ECB announced massive stimulus DE30 erases morning jump BMW (BMW.DE) says production in China at 60% in March Moods on the...
Markets remain volatile SNB and Norges Bank to deliver rate decisions today Investors remain nervous. Coordinated actions from central...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 5.18% lower, Dow Jones dropped 6.3% and Nasdaq declined...
• Dollar surges • US stocks extend losses • Crude oil down over 18% Global equity markets slumped today despite measures...
The number of those infected with coronavirus has increased to 208,204 today. So far 8272 people have died and 82902 managed to recover. Number of...
Oil: WTI oil drops to around USD 25 per barrel At this price most American shale is unprofitable Spread between WTI and Brent crude oil may fall...
• Dollar Index reached 100 • US Stocks hit 3 year low • Tesla (TSLA.US) forced to halt production in Fremont The U.S....
GBPUSD has been trading in a very steep downward move recently. The pair dropped below 1.20 USD during today’s session. Looking at W1 interval from...
Today number of infections surpassed 200,000 as the new coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 169 countries...
AUDUSD broke below the 2008 lows at 0.6006 on the back of US Dollar strength and ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. RBA already lowered...
Downward move in the oil market shows no signs of stopping. Decline in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak is accompanied by rising supply in Russia...
European equities pull back, S&P 500 futures hit limit down DE30 tries to hold above 8,500 pts European car registrations dropped...
Risk-off moods returned during Asian session Government actions in focus RBA to make policy announcement overnight Risk-off...
