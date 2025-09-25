DE30 struggles to hold above 8,500 pts
European equities pull back, S&P 500 futures hit limit down DE30 tries to hold above 8,500 pts European car registrations dropped...
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
Risk-off moods returned during Asian session Government actions in focus RBA to make policy announcement overnight Risk-off...
US indices surged yesterday after the administration unveiled some details of the stimulus package. However, the package is yet to be agreed on with...
• Stocks managed to rebound after volatile session • Fed reintroduce CPFF • Gold trades higher after five days of...
Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The number of infected cases across the globe increased to 189,233 of which 80,874 recovered and over 7,513...
• US indices try to recover yesterday losses • US Dollar is strengthening • Amazon (AMZN.US) - would like to hire 100,000 workers US...
Recently, one can observe extraordinary volatility in the financial markets. Let’s look at the technical situation on Silver, Bitcoin and DE30. Silver The...
Gold shows little resemblance to its safe haven status during the ongoing stock market turmoil as it trades 13% below YTD high. The precious metal is erasing...
European stocks open higher but erased the gain later on German ZEW index plunges to -49.5 pts in March Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shuts...
The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany plummeted to -49.5 in March 2020, the well below market expectations of -26.4.That is the lowest headline...
Governments’ actions boost market sentiment US retail sales data due today US futures surged overnight after the worst Wall...
US indices had one of the worst session in history yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 11.98%, Dow Jones declined 12.93% and Nasdaq slipped 12.32% Moods...
Global equities extend declines FED delivered an emergency interest rate cut Gold traded below 1500 USD/t.oz Global Equity Markets plunged...
During Monday’s session we can observe elevated volatility on financial markets, especially on stocks and commodities. Gold and silver prices fell...
Europe, US stalls over the virus threat Fed cuts rates to 0%, launches QE4 Watch out for the Chinese data The darkest macroeconomic scenario...
Panic on global markets continues Fed moves were not enough to calm investors' nerves Fitch downgrades Boeing's (BA.US) rating Over...
Obecnie możemy zauważyć kompletne szaleństwo na rynkach finansowych. Działania Fed w postaci kolejnego nadzwyczajnego cięcia stóp procentowych,...
Global markets remain extremely nervous despite the QE4 program announced by the Fed yesterday. Silver prices fell the victim of liquidity crunch in recent...
The number infected cases around the globe exceeded 170,000 today. Europe is now the epicenter of the pandemic, as cases in Italy approach 25,000; the...
Bloodbath on stock markets resumes in spite of rate cuts DE30 tests 8,500 pts for the first time since late-2008 TUI Group (TUI.DE)...
