3 markets to watch next week (29.08.2025)

September dawns with a flurry of key macroeconomic data that could send ripples through global markets. While the next week will begin quietly due to the US Labour Day holiday, a swift acceleration of market activity is expected. Next week, investors will be scrutinizing crucial releases such as the US non-farm payrolls (NFP), ISM indices, and Eurozone inflation figures. As such, market participants will be keeping a close eye on EURUSD , GOLD , and the US500 . EURUSD Following Friday's inflation data, investor attention has shifted to the upcoming US jobs report, traditionally published on the first Friday of the month. While most indicators point to an improvement in the labour market, the data is not expected to be strong enough to significantly diminish expectations for interest rate cuts. Furthermore, Eurozone inflation figures are due on Tuesday, while US ISM indices will be released throughout the next week. All these readings will be pivotal ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on September 17. GOLD Gold is once again nearing its historical highs, having broken above the $3,400 per ounce level in late August. Its price trajectory will be influenced not only by politics—specifically the lawsuit filed by Fed Governor Lisa Cook against Donald Trump's decision to remove her from office—but also by economic data that will shape expectations for the Fed's September meeting. Should hopes for the start of an interest rate cutting cycle grow, gold has a strong chance of reaching new record highs. However, it is worth noting that the precious metal has been consolidating since achieving its previous historical peak in April. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app US500 US indices on Wall Street have reached historical highs, even after a slight disappointment with the earnings of Nvidia, which is now the world's most valuable company and holds an approximate 8 percent weighting in the S&P 500. The rally has been fuelled by other technology giants, including Alphabet, Broadcom, and Oracle. With earnings season drawing to a close, the broad market's focus will shift to macroeconomic data and the outlook for Fed rate cuts. While the market currently prices in an approximately 85 percent chance of a rate cut, the more critical factor will be whether the Fed signals a continuation of cuts in the following months.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.