Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers

The end of the week does not bring an improvement in sentiment on the American stock market. Quite the opposite. NASDAQ100 is down almost 2%. Russel2000 and S&P500 are performing better, with declines of just over 1%. Dow is relatively well off, limiting its losses to 0.5%.

Data from the University of Michigan showed a significant weakening in consumer sentiment . The index assessing the current situation recorded a particularly large drop. The data surprised market participants significantly, and the trend is clearly negative.

Kevin Hesset, one of the main economic advisors to the White House, said that the impact of the government shutdown on the economy is " much worse than expected ."

Due to extreme shortages in resources and personnel, the FAA has reduced air traffic in the USA by 4% . If the US government does not reach an agreement regarding funding, the reduction will be increased to 6% on Thursday.

The situation of European indices is slightly better than in the USA. The leaders of the declines are Spain and Poland, with main indices dropping by 1.5%. DAX40 and FTSE 100 are doing better, with declines limited to 0.5%. CAC40 contracts boast a 0.3% increase.

In the commodity market, movement remains limited despite significant index declines. Coffee contracts are up nearly 4%. Cocoa and wheat are falling by 3% and 1.5% respectively.

Precious metals are experiencing slight increases, with gold rising by about 0.6% and reaching the level of $4,000 per ounce again . Palladium and platinum are doing better, each rising by 1.2%.

The cryptocurrency market is not allowing the stock market to drag it down and is recovering losses from the beginning of the week. Bitcoin is up 1.2% and returns above $100,000 in today's session. Ethereum is up over 3%. Increases in smaller tokens reach several dozen percent.

In the Forex market, the US Dollar is the loser among major currencies, losing to the Euro (-0.2%) and the Swiss Franc (-0.2%) . The Canadian Dollar and British Pound are strengthening.

Airbnb published results where the company managed to exceed revenue expectations, but EPS disappointed, and margins came under pressure from tax write-offs and investments. Promising for investors are the promises of further expansion into Asian and South American markets and the development of deferred/installment payment solutions.

Take-Two announced the postponement of the release of its anticipated production - GTA6, which caused a significant drop in stock prices.

