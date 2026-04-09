A New Chapter for BlackBerry: QNX at Record Levels

BlackBerry's quarterly results indicate that the company has completed its transformation phase and is successfully transitioning into a growth phase, generating stable revenue in key business segments. At the same time, questions arise about whether the company can sustain this growth in the coming quarters, particularly in the QNX segment and in its expansion into digital security and embedded software. The market is also evaluating how the company will handle competitive and macroeconomic pressures in its corporate and government segments. BlackBerry reported results for Q4 of fiscal year 2026, clearly showing growth in strategic areas. Revenue reached approximately USD 156 million, up 10% year-over-year and exceeding analyst consensus. Net income and margin improvements indicate the effectiveness of the ongoing transformation strategy and efficient cost management. The QNX segment, which focuses on embedded software for automotive and industrial applications, achieved record revenue and maintains a strong licensing backlog, underscoring its importance for the company’s future growth. The market responded with a sharp increase in BlackBerry’s share price, reflecting improved sentiment and growing confidence in the company’s strategy. At the same time, investors are mindful of risks related to achieving forecasts and potential fluctuations in demand from corporate and government contracts. Key Q4 FY26 Financials Revenue: USD 156 million, +10% YoY, above analyst consensus

Net Income: significantly above market expectations

Adjusted EPS: USD 0.06 vs. USD 0.04 expected

Adjusted EBITDA: USD 36.1 million, +71% YoY

QNX Segment: record revenue growth and stable licensing backlog Guidance and Risks BlackBerry expects revenue for the next quarter and FY27 to exceed market consensus, with a growing share from higher-margin segments. However, the market is closely watching the pace of execution and the impact of macroeconomic factors, especially in corporate and government contracts. Business Segments QNX remains a core growth driver, generating both revenue and margins. Digital security and embedded software segments are growing dynamically but require continued investment and disciplined strategy execution. Outlook and Conclusions BlackBerry demonstrates that completing its transformation and expanding in strategic technology segments lays a solid foundation for revenue growth and shareholder value. The key to success in the upcoming quarters will be the effective execution of contracts in the QNX and digital security segments while monitoring macroeconomic and competitive risks. In the long term, the company’s fundamentals remain strong, and it is well-positioned for continued growth in high-margin niche segments. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.