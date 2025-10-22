Alphabet rises in pre-market trading despite competitive pressure!

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Key takeaways Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.

Despite positive signals, Alphabet faces competitive pressure from OpenAI and its new ChatGPT Atlas browser.

Alphabet’s shares are rising in pre-market trading following news that the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is in advanced negotiations with Google regarding a potential multibillion-dollar cloud services deal. Under this agreement, Google Cloud would provide significant computing power to enable Anthropic to further develop and scale its advanced AI models. Anthropic, best known for its AI assistant called Claude, which directly competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has previously received substantial financial support from Google. This potential collaboration highlights the critical importance of cloud infrastructure in developing modern AI technologies and demonstrates Alphabet’s intention to strengthen its role as a key service provider for innovative companies in this field. Although negotiations are ongoing and have not been officially confirmed, this partnership could bring significant financial benefits to Google Cloud and accelerate the development of AI solutions offered by Anthropic. It also signals that Alphabet is actively investing in strategic relationships that will help it effectively compete in the rapidly growing AI market. It is worth noting, however, that Alphabet is also facing increasing competition in the AI sector. Yesterday, its stock price dropped by more than 2% after OpenAI announced its new AI-powered web browser, ChatGPT Atlas. This new browser offers features such as an AI assistant for online tasks and a memory function that improves search accuracy, directly competing with Google Chrome and potentially threatening Alphabet’s advertising revenues. Source: xStation5 Despite these challenges, Alphabet’s shares have remained in a strong upward trend since the beginning of the year. The company is expected to release its quarterly report at the end of October, which investors are eagerly awaiting for further insights into the company’s prospects in the rapidly evolving technological environment.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.