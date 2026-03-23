AMD Challenges Nvidia in Korea with Potential 10,000-Chip Deal

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is in talks with the South Korean artificial intelligence startup Upstage regarding the potential sale of ten thousand Instinct MI355 accelerators. Although the contract has not yet been finalized, its scale and strategic significance make it an important signal for the AI infrastructure market in Asia. The potential order aims to build computing power for Upstage’s large language models and support the development of sovereign AI projects in South Korea. Upstage is one of the participants in a government AI program where four teams compete for the status of the national winning model. Until now, NVIDIA GPUs have dominated these projects, and AMD’s potential role in a ten-thousand-unit cluster represents a significant effort to increase competition and strengthen the company’s presence in the region. For AMD, the transaction could serve several strategic purposes. First, a cluster of ten thousand chips represents a significant scale for a local startup and government program and could serve as a reference for other clients in the region. Second, the deal demonstrates that AMD can penetrate national AI programs, where political considerations and technological patriotism may carry more weight than product specifications alone. Third, every major AMD contract reminds investors that the GPU and AI market is no longer dominated by a single supplier, while the Instinct portfolio is gaining recognition among companies requiring high-performance computing infrastructure. Currently, these are ongoing negotiations, so the market impact will depend on the contract’s finalization and delivery terms. Historically, announcements of major AI contracts have positively influenced AMD’s stock price, but until the transaction is finalized, it should be considered a signal of potential future revenue rather than a guarantee of immediate financial gains. The discussions with Upstage also highlight growing competition and demand for AI infrastructure in Asia. Companies are increasingly seeking alternative chip suppliers to strengthen supply chain resilience and take advantage of the latest accelerator technologies. For AMD, this represents an opportunity to increase market share and strengthen its position in a strategic segment that could become one of the main drivers of revenue and margin growth in the coming years. Source: xStation5

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