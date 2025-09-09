Apple shares down 0.5% during the Apple Event 📉

U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled a range of product updates today, including the iPhone 17, new AirPods, and the latest generation of its smartwatches. However, shares showed no outsized volatility, slipping around 0.5%. It appears that investors are cautious about Apple’s pricing strategy and the new features presented. If the market ultimately deems the announcements insufficient, we could see downward pressure toward the $220–225 zone, where the key exponential moving averages, EMA50 and EMA200, are located. Likely absence of price hikes in the Apple Watch and AirPods segments may put pressure on margins.

Potential iPhone 17 price increases ($50–100) could help offset tariff costs and support revenue.

New health and AI features (including real-time translation in AirPods) highlight Apple’s focus on future growth areas such as AI and digital healthcare .

Strong consumer interest remains intact, with Apple’s YouTube stream attracting more than 650,000 viewers ahead of the event. iPhone 17 New generation of iPhones officially presented.

Colors: lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage.

Ceramic Shield 2: three times more scratch-resistant.

iOS 26: introduces a new “Liquid Glass” design, also available for older devices.

Pricing outlook: Analysts, including Dan Ives of Wedbush, expect potential price increases of $50–100 due to tariffs. Apple Watch Series 11 & Ultra 3 Pricing unchanged: SE 3: from $249 Series 11: from $399 Ultra 3: from $799

Watch Series 11: Apple’s thinnest and most comfortable yet, featuring a new 5G modem, improved energy efficiency, and up to 24 hours of battery life .

Health feature: Hypertension monitoring (pending FDA approval).

Watch Ultra 3: enhanced display, satellite connectivity, and 5G support. AirPods Pro 3 Price unchanged: $249, available from September 19.

New features: Real-time conversation translation (AI-powered) Improved noise cancellation and spatial audio Up to 8 hours of battery life Five size options for a better fit

Apple stock chart (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

