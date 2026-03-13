BlackRock has a problem, but not a crisis

The private credit and private equity markets are not new, but what is relatively new is how they are perceived and how visible they have become to the broader market. Today’s issues in this segment stem partly from that shift.
Private credit/private equity firms have seen significant declines in recent months. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has already lost over 20% of its valuation over the last two months. This is not an isolated case, but a clearly sector-wide trend.
Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
Where are the declines and rumors coming from?
Private equity and private credit firms are known for several things. Among their key characteristics are a lack of transparency and oversight comparable to what is required of other institutions, as well as an above-average tolerance for risk. Risk combined with weaker oversight is, more often than not, a mix that can be disastrous for valuations.
At this stage, however, one should not expect an inevitable financial crisis, as a large part of the market seems to do. The decline in valuations is primarily a reassessment of a business model that had come to rely on assumptions that cannot hold, combined with a meaningful degree of overinterpretation by some market participants.
A series of events, such as limiting redemptions from funds by companies like BlackRock or Blue Owl, or occasional markdowns of assets held in funds, has fuelled concerns about liquidity and asset quality.
The point is that this is a correction in perception, not necessarily in the underlying assets themselves.
The private credit/private assets market and its investors tried to pretend this was a capital allocation method “like any other”: without meaningful risk or constraints, but with higher returns. Unfortunately, that’s not how markets work. Private credit and private assets are now showing their true nature: the market is illiquid by design, and the holdings on these funds’ balance sheets are often there for a reason.
Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
This repricing of risk is also reinforced by technology exposure. As Finch reports, PC/PE firms may have significantly higher exposure to technology companies than they disclose to clients. Tech valuations do not, in themselves, signal an imminent collapse, but the market’s perception of risk is fundamentally different, and higher risk requires higher compensation.
Paying for risk is the core fundamental justification for the declines. These firms turned out to be riskier in many ways than investors initially assumed. After the fact, investors are demanding higher returns or seeking to withdraw capital, both of which clash with the structure and strategy of most funds in this sector.
Where is the biggest problem?
The biggest issue concerns BlackRock and Blue Owl, not because these companies show any signs of illiquidity or imminent failure, but because they must deal with the consequences of expanding the market beyond reasonable limits by (mainly) enabling retail investor exposure to products whose risk profile is fundamentally incompatible with the nature of “private” market investments.
It’s time to look at the metrics. BlackRock’s current P/E is around ~26, compared to the S&P 500’s ~28. Its dividend yield is about 2.5% (paid quarterly), and its gross margin exceeds 47%. Many things can be said about BlackRock, but it cannot reasonably be called overvalued or “in crisis.”
Finally, it’s worth remembering the scale of the company and its potential “problems.” BlackRock manages $14 trillion in assets. The private credit market totals roughly $3–5 trillion, while the entire private assets market is around $10–20 trillion, bearing in mind that parts of these markets overlap.
If the market were pricing in a loss of value across most of the firm’s assets on a scale that could threaten liquidity, derivatives markets would be showing something close to Armageddon. Nothing like that is happening. Expectations are stable, volatility is moderate, and CDS remain at their typical, still low, levels.
BREAKING: USDCAD rebounds after lower than expected CPI 🇨🇦 📈
Chart of the day: CHN.cash soars 1.5% on exports and AI demand 🇨🇳 🚀 (16.03.2026)
Economic calendar: Canadian CPI and US industrial production (16.03.2026)
Morning wrap (16.03.2026)
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.