Boeing After Earnings: 777X delayed yet again

Key takeaways Boeing disappoints again, but not as much as it used to

777X delayed for the 6th

Fighter jet plants still on strike

Moderate recovery seen in company's financials

Boeing is one of the largest aerospace and defense corporations in the world. The company designs and manufactures passenger and military aircraft, and also provides service and technical support to operators worldwide. The latest report disappointed investors, but without signs of a sentiment collapse. The improvement in results is worse than expected, but does not indicate a loss of operational capabilities. The pace remains uneven, yet the production fundamentals and order portfolio provide grounds for cautious and moderate optimism.

The biggest, and negative, attention was drawn by a $4.9 billion loss related to the delay of the 777X aircraft program.

This is the sixth schedule shift , and the total project cost has exceeded $11 billion . The company's CEO emphasized that there is still a lot of work to be done with regulatory bodies before the design receives full flight approval and enters serial production. This is negative information, but it is evident that the company is learning from a series of high-profile failures that Boeing's machines have been victims of in recent years.

Another blow to already low investor confidence is the prolonged strike at the plants manufacturing fighter jets in Missouri and Illinois . These plants are responsible, among other things, for the production and maintenance of F-15 and F/A 18 platforms. This is particularly concerning, considering that defense activities account for about one-third of the company's revenues, and its strategic role for the United States Department of Defense is a significant reason why the company remains in the market despite years of erroneous decisions and serious controversies. Not all news is negative, however. The company has stabilized production in the 737 family and is moving towards achieving the goal of producing 47-52 machines per month.

The order portfolio is also clearly growing. It now includes a total of 5,900, with 821 added just this year.

Profitability has also improved. The commercial aircraft segment increased margins year-over-year by 49%.

Meanwhile, the defense segment increased revenues by 25%, achieving a profit of $114 million. The company continues to struggle with engineering, financial, legal, personnel, and strategic issues. Despite this, the trend in results, which are still disappointing, indicates a slow improvement in the company's condition. BA.US (D1)

Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.