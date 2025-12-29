Daily Summary: Declines on indices and a precious metals crash

The US market begins the week with a negative sentiment, with major indices recording losses. The NASDAQ100 leads the declines, with contracts down over 0.6%. Similar losses are seen in the Russell2000. The S&P500 and Dow are performing slightly better, with contracts falling by just over 0.4%.

There is a noticeable deterioration in sentiment, particularly towards large tech companies. Nvidia and Palantir are down 1.5%, while Tesla has declined by over 2%.

In the US, the reading of homes in the process of being sold significantly exceeded expectations, rising by 3.3% MoM compared to the expected 1%. Oversupply and prices not adjusted to market conditions are starting to be felt by sellers as well.

A mixed session on European exchanges. During trading, indices slightly declined, ending the session at levels close to the opening. However, after the session ended, contracts continued to rise. The largest increases can be observed in the Dutch NED25, which is up over 0.6%. SPA35 and DE40 are up over 0.2%. EU50, UK100, and FRA40 limit gains to just over 0.1%. Declines persisted in Italy, where ITA40 is down 0.2%.

Under the pressure of another fleeting success, the feigned peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, the valuations of European defence companies fell significantly. Rheinmetall declined by almost 1%, and Leonardo by just under 2%. A few hours after trading ended, Russian diplomacy announced that there had been an unsuccessful attack on one of the residences of the Russian president, which, according to representatives of the Russian Federation, is another excuse to distance themselves from negotiations.

Another wave of unrest in the Middle East supports oil prices, with Saudi Arabia - the world's largest oil producer - once again increasing its involvement in the Yemen conflict. Oil prices are up about 2%.

The EIA published a report on natural gas inventories. Inventories increased but less than expected, with NATGAS contracts rising by about 3%. The EIA was also supposed to publish oil inventory data today, but the reading will be delayed.

Cocoa prices are up over 5%, following weaker-than-expected deliveries of agricultural raw materials to Ivory Coast ports.

Very deep declines in the precious metals market. Palladium is losing the most, down 16%. Platinum is down 13%, Silver is down over 9%, and Gold is depreciating by about 4.5%. The closing of speculative positions in conditions of extreme overbought and low liquidity coincided with the announcement of increased margin requirements by CME.

In the currency market, moderate but broad strengthening of the US dollar and yen can be observed. The New Zealand dollar, Thai Baht, and Hungarian Forint are performing poorly.

Negative sentiment persists in the crypto market, where most tokens are recording slight losses. Bitcoin remains around $87,300, while Ethereum is performing worse, falling below $2,950. Companies related to the crypto industry are also losing value.

