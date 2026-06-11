BREAKING: ECB raises interest rates by 25 pbs; in line with expectations🚨

The ECB raised all three key interest rates by 25 basis points, lifting the deposit facility to 2.25%, refinancing rate to 2.40%, and marginal lending facility to 2.65%. The central bank cited renewed inflation pressures, including energy costs linked to Middle East tensions, and raised its 2026–2027 inflation projections. Policymakers stressed a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach, with uncertainty around both inflation risks and economic growth outlook. The ECB’s June projections showed a significant upward revision for both CPI and core inflation compared with the March estimates. For 2026, the ECB raised its CPI forecast to 3.0% (from 2.6% in March) and core inflation to 2.5% (from 2.3%)—energy prices driven up by the conflict in the Middle East remain the main culprit. For the 2027–2028 horizon, the central bank continues to assume a gradual return of inflation to near the 2% target, though the June projections indicate that the disinflation path is bumpier than expected just a quarter ago. It is worth noting that the core CPI for 2028 has been lowered to 2.2% (from the 2.5% forecast in June for 2026), suggesting that the ECB still expects a significant easing of price pressures in the medium term. Nevertheless, today’s 25-basis-point rate hike—the first in years—clearly signals that the Governing Council takes the risk of entrenched inflation seriously and does not intend to wait for the energy shock to fade on its own The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:45 CET today. EUR/USD drops post-ECB — a classic "buy the rumour, sell the fact" reaction. The rate hike was fully priced in by markets, leaving little room for a hawkish surprise, which triggered profit-taking on long EUR positions. At the same time, risk sentiment took a sharp hit after President Trump posted a blunt warning that the US will "strongly attack Iran today," escalating geopolitical tensions and driving a fresh wave of safe-haven flows into the dollar.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.