BREAKING: Fed cuts interest rates by 25bp as expected; EURUSD gains! 💲📌

07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Interest Rate Decision for December: actual 4.25%; forecast 4.25%; previous 4.50%; The Fed cut the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps to 4.00%–4.25%, citing moderating growth, slower job gains, a slightly higher (but still low) unemployment rate, and inflation that has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Policymakers note uncertainty around the outlook is still high and that downside risks to employment have increased, prompting a recalibration to better balance the dual mandate of maximum employment and 2% inflation. Looking ahead, the Committee remains data-dependent: further moves will hinge on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. Quantitative tightening continues—the Fed will keep reducing holdings of Treasuries, agency debt, and MBS. The statement reiterates a strong commitment to returning inflation to 2% while supporting maximum employment, and signals readiness to adjust policy if risks threaten those goals. Vote : Powell, Williams, Barr, Bowman, Collins, Cook, Goolsbee, Jefferson, Musalem, Schmid, Waller for ; Miran dissented , preferring a -50 bps cut.

The statement now says “inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated,” instead of the previous “inflation remains somewhat elevated.”

Fed notes slower hiring and swaps out “unemployment remains low” for wording that the jobless rate has “edged up.”

The median dot points to two additional cuts this year, with end-2026 and longer-run projections unchanged. Summary of Economic Projections The Fed sees slightly stronger growth, slightly lower unemployment, and a bit more stubborn inflation in 2026, yet projects a more accommodative policy path than in June. Fed is confident disinflation resumes toward 2% by 2028 without needing rates as high as previously thought. Growth (real GDP): 1.6% (2025) => 1.8% (2026) => 1.9% (2027) => 1.8% (2028) ; longer-run 1.8% .

Change vs. June: Up a touch in 2025–27 (June: 1.4%, 1.6%, 1.8% ), signaling slightly firmer growth.

Unemployment rate: 4.5% => 4.4% => 4.3% => 4.2% ; longer-run 4.2% .

Change vs. June: Path nudged lower in 2026–27 (from 4.5%/4.4% ), implying a bit less slack.

Policy rate (Fed funds “dots”): 3.6% (2025), 3.4% (2026), 3.1% (2027–28); longer-run 3.0%.

Change vs. June: Lower dots through 2027 (June: 3.9%, 3.6%, 3.4%), consistent with ~50 bps more cuts in 2025 and a slightly easier path thereafter; long-run neutral unchanged.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.