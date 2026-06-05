BREAKING 🚨 Nasdaq tumbles 2.4%, Bitcoin tests key $60K support

The correction in the US equity market, driven by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields following robust US labor market data, is spreading across global financial markets. The move is weighing on Bitcoin and triggering profit-taking in technology stocks, with semiconductor companies and memory-chip suppliers leading the declines. Nasdaq 100 futures have already fallen by roughly 1,000 points from their record highs, and selling momentum accelerated after the cash market open. A strong Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates later this year, given a resilient labor market and persistently elevated inflation. Markets are now fully pricing in a rate hike by year-end, despite Donald Trump continuing to call for rate cuts.

The S&P 500 is at risk of ending its historic winning streak. The benchmark index is attempting to secure a tenth consecutive positive week, which would mark its longest such run since 1985.

Yesterday’s earnings report from Broadcom dealt a blow to the AI sector. The company’s shares continued to decline on Friday, while selling pressure spread across the broader semiconductor industry.

Wall Street sentiment is also being weighed down by the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, alongside reports that negotiations have stalled.

According to Mercuria, shortages of marine fuel could leave as much as 10% of the global shipping fleet idle. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has effectively removed around 14 million barrels of crude oil per day from the global energy market.

Prices for low-sulfur marine fuel in Singapore surged by as much as 134% during the conflict, although gains have since moderated to approximately 55%.

Brent and WTI crude oil prices have risen by roughly 40% since the outbreak of the conflict, while refined product markets are facing even greater pressure, creating uncertainty around the sustainability of further price increases.

Hawkish US economic data and fading expectations for monetary easing are weighing on Bitcoin, which is testing the $60,000 level today—a price not seen since the depths of February’s market panic. Bitcoin vs. US100 (H1) Source: xStation5

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