BREAKING: US ISM Manufacturing - Strong Beat Across the Board

US ISM Manufacturing Jul: 55.6 (est 53.9; prev 53.3) - Prices Paid: 71.1 (est 71.0; prev 73.0) - New Orders: 56.7 (est 56.7; prev 56.0) - Employment: 52.8 (est 50.0; prev 49.7) The July ISM Manufacturing print at 55.6 came in well above the 53.9 estimate and June's 53.3 reading, marking a four-year high and signaling that US factory activity is reaccelerating sharply rather than merely stabilizing. Strong Beat Across the Board Every major subcomponent surprised to the upside or matched a robust consensus: Prices Paid at 71.1 stayed just above the 71.0 estimate, Employment jumped to 52.8 versus a 50.0 forecast (moving decisively into expansion), and New Orders held firm at 56.7, exactly in line with expectations. The employment jump is particularly notable given that manufacturing payrolls had been contracting for much of the year, with the index sitting below 50 as recently as June's 49.7 reading.ismworld+2 What It Means for the Fed A Prices Paid reading above 70 has historically been an early warning sign for accelerating producer-level inflation, often leading CPI and PPI by one to three months and preceding hawkish shifts in Fed communication. Combined with a four-year-high headline PMI and employment moving back into expansion, this data set reinforces the "resilient economy, sticky inflation" narrative that has kept the Fed cautious about cutting rates. TD Economics' analysis of the prior month's report already flagged that persistently elevated prices-paid readings "keep policymakers cautious, limiting the scope for near-term monetary policy easing" — a dynamic this stronger July print only reinforces.economics.td+1 In short, this is a hawkish data point: strong growth plus firm employment plus elevated input-price inflation gives the Fed cover to keep rates higher for longer, rather than accelerating any easing cycle. What It Means for the USD Historically, an ISM print beating consensus by this much is read as bullish for the dollar, since it reduces near-term rate-cut expectations and highlights US economic outperformance versus other developed markets. The combination of a four-year-high headline number, expansion-territory employment, and persistent price pressure gives the greenback a fundamental tailwind, particularly against currencies where central banks are on a clearer easing path. Markets should watch whether this translates into a repricing of Fed funds futures — if traders push back rate-cut timing further, USD strength could extend across G10 pairs in the sessions following the release. USD ticks higher after the publication.

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