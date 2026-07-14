BREAKING: US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index stronger than expected

Key takeaways The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in higher than expected

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in at 97.4, well above the 95.7 consensus forecast and the previous reading of 95.3 The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose, moving closer to its 52-year average of 98.0 . Expectations for business conditions and future sales improved significantly.

rose, moving closer to its 52-year average of . Expectations for business conditions and future sales improved significantly. Business uncertainty declined for a second consecutive month, although it remains well above its historical average.

32% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings, while the share of firms planning to increase hiring over the next three months rose to 11% .

of small business owners reported unfilled job openings, while the share of firms planning to increase hiring over the next three months rose to . Inflation was once again identified as the biggest challenge facing small businesses. It was cited by 21% of respondents, the highest reading since October 2024 .

of respondents, the highest reading since . Businesses continue to raise prices, with the share of firms increasing selling prices rising for the fourth consecutive month to its highest level since January 2023 . At the same time, fewer firms plan to raise prices over the next three months, suggesting inflationary pressures may gradually ease.

. At the same time, fewer firms plan to raise prices over the next three months, suggesting inflationary pressures may gradually ease. Business outlook improved noticeably. Expectations for better business conditions over the next six months increased for the first time this year, while sales expectations reached their highest level in several months.

Investment plans also strengthened, with 20% of firms planning capital expenditures over the next six months, the highest reading of the year.

of firms planning capital expenditures over the next six months, the highest reading of the year. The average interest rate on short-term loans declined to 7.4%, the lowest since October 2022, while the share of businesses borrowing regularly fell to 22%, well below the historical average.

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