Caterpillar gains after Q4 earnings 📈AI support industrials?

Caterpillar (CAT.US) delivered a solid quarter in terms of both revenue and earnings per share, but tariffs clearly stood out as the key risk heading into 2026. The company estimates that the total negative impact from tariffs in 2026 could reach roughly $2.6 billion, notably above the range it communicated in October 2025 ($1.6–$1.75 billion per year). Caterpillar has also become a somewhat less obvious beneficiary of the data-center boom, and while it remains a classic “barometer” of the global industrial cycle, its power generation business is acting as a buffer — helping stabilize results even as the construction cycle is still in recovery mode. Q4 results (quarter ended December 31, 2025) Revenue: $19.1B vs $16.2B a year ago

Adjusted EPS: $5.16 vs $5.14 a year ago

Operating profit: $2.66B, down 9% (as reported) Caterpillar pointed to $1.03B in unfavorable manufacturing costs, largely tied to higher tariffs. Demand and volumes are supportive, but the cost backdrop remains challenging. So what, specifically, supported the quarter? Sustained, strong demand for power generation equipment / backup generators .

The immediate driver is the rapid build-out of data centers (AI → higher computing-power needs → billions in infrastructure spending → stronger demand for backup power).

The company has also been raising prices across parts of its industrial equipment portfolio, which has helped protect margins and partially offset softer conditions in the traditional construction business. Looking ahead, expectations for 2026 are more constructive: analysts anticipate a return to growth in construction, supported by stronger dealer orders, stabilization in non-residential construction activity (though not necessarily housing), and rising demand from equipment rental fleets. In the near term, Wall Street’s narrative for CAT is an interesting mix: strong generator demand + pricing power versus tariffs, higher manufacturing costs, and a still-muted construction backdrop. After the earnings release, the stock is trading near record highs, around $660 per share. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.