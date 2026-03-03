Paramount Skydance shares under pressure after S&P warning

Shares of Paramount Skydance came under pressure after rating agencies downgraded the company’s credit outlook and placed it on a negative CreditWatch. The move reflects rising debt levels associated with the planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery and uncertainty over the financing structure and capital allocation post-transaction. Markets reacted with a decline in the stock price and are focusing on the company’s ability to maintain liquidity, manage debt costs, and ensure stable cash flows in the new corporate structure. S&P Rating and Agency Warning S&P Global Ratings placed Paramount Skydance on CreditWatch with negative implications, signaling that a further downgrade is a real possibility if the company does not take steps to address financing and reduce leverage. The warning reflects the high debt levels expected from the planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as uncertainty around the financing structure and repayment timelines post-merger. Markets interpret this as an increased financial risk, potentially higher debt servicing costs, and limited short-term financial flexibility. Debt from the Warner Bros. Merger The planned $110 billion merger is expected to leave the combined company with roughly $79 billion in net debt, placing Paramount Skydance among the highly leveraged companies in the media sector. The financing package includes both equity and significant debt, which increases pressure on cash flows and could raise the cost of capital. S&P notes that the high leverage may make the company more sensitive to market fluctuations, rising interest rates, and competitive pressures, while limiting flexibility in responding to changing conditions in the streaming and media segments. Market Reaction Following the S&P warning, Paramount Skydance shares fell, reflecting markets’ perception of heightened financial risk. Investors are focusing on the company’s ability to service its debt, maintain liquidity, and stabilize cash flows within the post-merger structure. Markets are pricing in the risk of higher financing costs and more limited access to investment-grade debt markets. Operational and Strategic Risks The merger aims to create one of the largest media and streaming conglomerates, combining Paramount+, HBO Max, and other assets. The long-term strategic benefits remain significant, including greater scale in content production and stronger competitive positioning. However, markets are closely watching short-term risks such as integration challenges across operational and technological systems, potential workforce reductions, and regulatory scrutiny. Investors will monitor how the company manages integration, maintains profitability, and handles debt, as these factors could influence stock valuations in the near term. Market Takeaways Paramount Skydance faces a period of elevated financial risk despite the strategic merits of the merger. In the coming weeks, markets will focus on: Clarity on the transaction financing plan and any actions to reduce leverage

Comments from rating agencies on the outlook and potential further downgrades

Operational results in streaming and media units affecting cash flows Overall sentiment in the media and technology sector, sensitive to large, debt-financed mergers

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.