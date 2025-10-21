Chart of the day: Bitcoin (21.10.2025)

Key takeaways Bitcoin loses almost 3% falling to $107k

BTC price below EMA200 again

Bitcoin’s price is down nearly 3% today, retreating to around $107,000, even as Wall Street holds on to yesterday’s gains and overall market sentiment remains optimistic ahead of next week’s planned meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Seoul. Despite the upbeat tone across broader markets, Bitcoin resumed its decline, breaking below the key 200-day EMA (red line, near $109,500) — a move that could signal medium-term weakness. Looking at previous corrections of similar scale, a continued downtrend could realistically lead to a test of the crucial $100,000 support level.

— a move that could signal medium-term weakness. Looking at previous corrections of similar scale, a continued downtrend could realistically lead to a test of the crucial support level. Additional pressure may be coming from short-term holders, who are currently facing average losses of several percent. According to BGeometrics data (STH Realized Price), the average purchase price for this group stands above $113,000. The nearest major resistance has once again formed around the psychological $110,000 mark. Even news of further Bitcoin purchases by MicroStrategy failed to support the price, while ETF inflows have shown signs of weakening. Bitcoin (D1 interval) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.