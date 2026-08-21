Chart of the Day: Bitcoin Breaches $75K to Challenge 300-EMA First Time Since January (21.08.2026)

Bitcoin is gaining nearly 4% today, approaching its 300-day exponential moving average for the first time since the beginning of the year. The rebound in the cryptocurrency market stems both from White House pressure to pass an official regulatory framework for digital assets and capital outflows from the dollar amid concerns over US public finances. What is driving Bitcoin's gains today? Regulatory Momentum: Donald Trump pressured Congress to pass the Clarity Act, which would establish a legal framework for digital assets. The White House's engagement in talks with crypto executives and political momentum provided the market with a long-awaited boost of optimism.

Macro & Debasement Trade: Recent dollar weakness and pressure on yields following the US Treasury Department's announcement of accelerated bond buybacks injected liquidity and reinforced the "debasement trade" amid fears of a growing US budget deficit.

Short Squeeze & Technical Breakout: The sudden price surge also triggered a short squeeze, liquidating nearly $1 billion in short positions betting on further Bitcoin weakness in a matter of hours. Forced buying and Bitcoin's charge above its 100- and 200-day exponential moving averages heightened optimism, lifting the price above key resistance around $75,000. Technical Analysis: BITCOIN (D1) Bitcoin broke sharply above previous resistance levels, testing the key zone highlighted by the yellow area (approx. 73,200–77,400), where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and the 300-day EMA reside. Maintaining a position in this zone will be essential to preserving bullish momentum, while a close above the EMA200 should secure recent gains. A retreat toward the EMA200 could exert profit-taking pressure, which—given the heavily overbought RSI (83 points)—would favor a local pullback. Nevertheless, supportive fundamentals, including regulatory catalysts, a weak dollar, and concerns over US debt, should offer solid support over a longer horizon. Source: xStation5

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