Chart of the day: DE40 outperforms European peers 🇩🇪 📈 Big cap earnings drive stellar gains 🚀

The DAX futures (DE40) entered Thursday trading with a stellar performance, advancing 1% and outperforming all of its European peers (EU50: +0.25%). The overall market sentiment turned positive after yesterday’s strong employment report in the U.S., but the exceptional gains in the German blue chip index stand mainly on the post-earnings euphoria on its heaviest stocks. The DE40 confirms a strong bullish recovery, surging past the 24-day EMA and breaking the key 61.8% Fibonacci resistance at 25,125. With the RSI rising to 58.8, momentum remains positive, targeting the next hurdle at the 78.6% retracement level (25,326). Holding above the 25,000 zone is crucial for a retest of the recent highs. Source: xStation5 What is driving DE40 today? Rebound in risk appetite: Global stock indices have progressively recovered from last week's tech sell-off, which was triggered by mixed reactions to record Big Tech CAPEX and fears of AI-led disruption. As investors digested the massive figures from industry leaders like Alphabet and Amazon, attention shifted to labor market data as the ultimate test of the US economy's health. Despite a concerning ADP report (22K vs 45K expected), yesterday’s NFP print delivered a significant upside surprise (130K vs 70K expected). This eased fears of a cooling labor market and provided a fresh boost to market sentiment.

Siemens jumps on data center demand: Germany’s most valuable company is currently up roughly 6.8% after raising its full-year EPS outlook to €10.70–11.10. Q1 industrial profit rose 15% to €2.9 billion, beating forecasts, while sales increased 4% to €19.14 billion and orders grew 7%. Growth was underpinned by surging AI-driven data center demand—where revenue jumped by over a third—supporting confidence for the current fiscal year.

SAP halts further sell-off: The European software leader has lost about 15% year-to-date due to disappointing cloud backlogs, costing it the title of Germany’s largest company by market cap (falling behind Siemens, now at approx. €236.5bn). Nevertheless, shares appear to have stabilized around the €170 mark, turning green today despite a 5% drop yesterday and initial losses in early trading.

Deutsche Telekom up on US earnings: Germany’s third-largest company by market cap is outperforming many DAX peers as well (+2.8%) after its US subsidiary, T-Mobile, posted strong Q4 results. Subscriber growth (962,000 postpaid additions, the highest among major U.S. carriers), robust revenue from premium bundled plans, and long-term guidance for 2026–2027 outweighed slightly lower-than-expected free cash flow. AI network innovations and continued 5G investments further support optimism despite intense competitor promotions.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.