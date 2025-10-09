Chart of the day - ETHEREUM (09.10.2025)

Key takeaways Ethereum loses 4% falling below EMA50; Ethereum ETFs inflows remain below Bitcoin ETFs

Ethereum Foundation plans to focus on privacy, while ConsenSys partnership with SWIFT to focus on new ISO20022 standard

Chances for further US rate cuts are rising, potentially supporting ETH in the medium-term

Ethereum declines over 4% today, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, cooling momentum in Bitcoin, and slightly more cautious sentiment across U.S. equity markets. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency could resume its uptrend if gold and Bitcoin lose momentum again, prompting a rotation back into riskier assets amid growing expectations of U.S. rate cuts and a still “reasonable” hope for a soft economic landing. Unlike BTC, Ethereum also offers a staking option, which could attract capital in a lower-yield and lower-rate environment. Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin announced on Bloomberg Crypto a partnership between ConsenSys and SWIFT to develop a shared blockchain-based ledger. The system will integrate the new ISO 20022 messaging standard, which replaces SWIFT’s legacy infrastructure, with the Ethereum blockchain, potentially increasing ETH’s utility in transactions. Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation revealed the creation of a 47-member team dedicated to improving blockchain privacy — including private transactions and identity solutions. ETF data shows a sharp contrast in fund flows: Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $440 million yesterday, compared with just $67.4 million for Ethereum-based funds. While BlackRock’s ETHA recorded net inflows of $147 million, both Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETHE posted outflows of $63.1 million and $16.7 million, respectively. Ethereum (D1 interval) ETH prices have fallen below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) near $4,370. The RSI hovers around 50, suggesting an open setup for both upward and downward moves. However, both RSI and MACD have been trending lower since July, indicating waning buying momentum near all-time highs. Source: xStation5 In recent weeks, Ethereum has mirrored the performance of the small-cap Russell 2000 index, which tracks U.S. companies more sensitive to interest rate changes. The chart shows a “cup and handle” formation, a bullish continuation pattern that often precedes an upside breakout. CME FedWatch data currently points to a nearly 96% probability of another 25 bp rate cut at the Fed’s October 29 meeting, and an 82% likelihood of another cut in December. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.