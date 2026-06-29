Chart of the Day: EURNOK – When Will the Sell-Off End? (29.06.2026)

The EURNOK exchange rate has risen by over 5% over the past month, returning to levels last observed in the first half of February, prior to the outbreak of the war in Iran. The key factor behind the weakening of the krone is the decline in crude oil prices (-35% compared to the May peak).
Crude Oil
A barrel of Brent crude currently costs just over $72. The price of WTI is hovering around $70. There appears to be limited scope for further falls, as indicated by the futures curve, which has flattened out considerably in recent times.
Figure 1: Futures Curve for WTI Crude Oil (2026 - 2037)
Source: Bloomberg, 29.06.2026
The price of a barrel of WTI crude oil is currently below the 5-year average (which was inflated by the energy shock caused by Russia's attack on Ukraine).
Figure 2: Seasonality of WTI Crude Oil Prices (2021 - 2026)
Source: XTB Research, 29.06.2026
Geopolitics
The events of last weekend represent one of the most serious tests for the US-Iranian memorandum signed in June.
The renewed rise in tensions was triggered by an attack by Iranian forces on the Singapore-flagged container ship M/V Ever Lonely. Donald Trump called this incident a "stupid violation" of the ceasefire negotiated a week earlier and announced that America would not leave it unanswered. This resulted in targeted air strikes on targets in southern Iran (including the area of the port of Sirik and Qeshm Island). Missile depots, drone hangars, and radar-surveillance infrastructure were destroyed.
In response to the US air strikes, on the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a massive missile and drone bombardment aimed at military bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Kuwait and Bahrain. The Bahraini Ministry of Interior reported that one of the missiles or its shrapnel damaged a residential building near the international airport.
Tehran officially threatened that further military actions from the USA would lead to a "complete freezing of all diplomatic processes." In turn, Donald Trump warned on the X platform that if Iran does not start complying with the arrangements, the USA will "militarily finish the job."
Despite the dramatic exchange of blows and aggressive rhetoric, a sudden turn of events occurred on Sunday evening. Under pressure from international mediators (Qatar and Pakistan), both sides decided to de-escalate. As Reuters reported, citing senior US officials, Washington and Tehran agreed to immediately halt mutual strikes and restore free commercial shipping in the strait to save the previously developed framework agreement.
Negotiations are set to resume as early as Tuesday (30 June) in Doha. The main point of contention remains the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz. The US and the UN are trying to establish new, independent maritime corridors for commercial vessels, to which Iran refuses to agree, claiming that it violates its sovereignty and right of oversight.
A renewed escalation of the conflict, which would stand in the way of fully clearing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, poses a key risk to the path of crude oil prices outlined by the futures curve.
Monetary Policy
The weakening of the krone has also been supported in recent days by a repricing of the interest rate path. Expectations for interest rate hikes by Norges Bank in the fourth quarter of the year have fallen. Markets seem to place less and less faith in two upward moves before the end of the year, which can be linked primarily to a decrease in concerns about a long-term energy crisis.
Figure 3: Market Pricing of Norges Bank Interest Rate Path (2026)
Source: Bloomberg, 22.06.2026
Figure 4: Market Pricing of Norges Bank Interest Rate Path (2026)
Source: Bloomberg, 29.06.2026
The next bank meeting is not until 13 August.
Macroeconomic Data
Before the next Norges Bank decision, two inflation readings await us. We pay attention primarily to the still very high core measure (3.4%), whose strong momentum (around 5% on a three-month annualised basis) suggests that higher energy prices are spilling over into the rest of the economy.
Price pressure was supported by elevated wage growth. Recently, however, it has begun to slow down quite clearly, especially in real terms. In the first quarter, it reached 4.4% in the industrial sector, which means an increase of just over 1% after accounting for the decline in purchasing power.
This is reflected in the consumption data. Retail sales in May showed negative dynamics for the first time in a year (-2.5%). Consumer confidence is also deteriorating.
Technical Analysis
Figure 5: EURNOK (17.03.2025 - 29.06.2026)
Source: xStation, 29.06.2026
The current turnaround on the EURNOK pair is strong enough that the price has managed to break through the 50, 100, and 150 EMA moving averages. The strength of the current upward momentum is confirmed by the MACD indicator – the histogram is rising and the lines are above zero and directed upwards. Caution is suggested, however, by the RSI indicator (72.2) – it has already entered the overbought zone, which heralds the risk of a local correction or consolidation.
—
Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst, XTB
Rheinmetall: Is the drop already overdone?
Daily Summary- Wall Street Holds Firm While Commodities Plunge on Hawkish Fed
Super El Niño Strikes: How to Secure Your Portfolio and Profit from Global Climate Changes?
Daily Summary: Time for a Correction (23.05.2026)
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.