Chart of the day - EURUSD (05.11.2025)

Key takeaways Dollar remains strong, supported by a risk-averse market

European services sector grows, but the euro fails to gain an edge

The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at around 1.1481 USD per euro. The market is being shaped by multiple factors from both Europe and the US. Despite positive signals from the eurozone economy, the dominant strength of the dollar and key macroeconomic data from the US are setting the tone for trading. Additionally, the ongoing US government shutdown adds further uncertainty to the markets. What is driving EUR/USD today?

In a context of global risk aversion, the dollar remains a safe haven. The Eurozone PMI rose to 52.5 in October from 51.2 in September. A strong services sector and record-high new orders improve the outlook for the euro, although industrial production remains stable and some countries, like France, still face economic challenges. The latest ADP data showed solid growth in US private sector employment, which strengthened the dollar. The market is now awaiting further reports, such as the ISM survey and official employment data, which could confirm the continuation of the positive trend in the labor market. The current US government shutdown has now lasted over 34 days, making it the second-longest in the country’s history. The lack of agreement between Democrats and Republicans keeps the administration paralyzed, leading to the suspension of public services, mass furloughs of federal employees, and delays in releasing key economic data. Prospects for ending the shutdown remain uncertain, and a possible extension through the end of November increases market uncertainty. Since yesterday, the market has seen a correction in tech stocks, prompting investors to withdraw capital from riskier assets. As a result, funds are flowing into safe-haven investments such as the dollar, further supporting the US currency and affecting EUR/USD. The Fed signals a possible end to its cycle of interest rate cuts, which supports the dollar. The European Central Bank keeps interest rates relatively stable, giving the euro no clear advantage over the US currency.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.