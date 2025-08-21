Chart of the day: EURUSD (21.08.2025)

EURUSD gained as much as 0.3% after the release of PMI data, rebounding from key support around 1.163. The pair therefore remains within the consolidation that has persisted since early August, showing resilience to mixed signals from the Fed and rapidly evolving market expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app PMI data helped EURUSD defend the 1.165 level, slightly below the midpoint of the current consolidation. Following the rebound, the pair is trading in a narrow range between the 30- and 100-period exponential moving averages on the H4 chart. RSI is neutral around the 50 level. Source: xStation5 What is shaping EURUSD today? PMI reports for the euro area’s largest economies indicated an unexpected acceleration in private sector activity , particularly in manufacturing. The slump in French industry eased (49.9) after months of readings well below 50, while German manufacturing recorded its strongest production growth in over three years.

The European recovery j ustifies the ECB’s current pause in rate cuts , announced after its latest decision. According to President Christine Lagarde, the current 2–2.15% range is adequate given inflation being on target and visible signs of improving economic momentum. This tempers market expectations that the ECB may be forced to cut rates below 2% due to the risk of stagnation from Donald Trump’s tariffs.

However, tomorrow’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole could break the consolidation. A hawkish stance on recent inflation data and/or downplaying the record NFP revisions could push EURUSD back below 1.163. Conversely, even the absence of major shifts in the Fed’s narrative may encourage buyers to position for further U.S. rate cuts.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.