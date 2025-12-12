Chart of the day - SILVER (12.12.2025)

Silver extended its historic rally this week, reaching a new all-time high near 64.20 dollars per ounce, supported by exceptional strength in both industrial and investment demand. The metal is now in its fifth consecutive year of a structural supply deficit, according to the World Silver Survey 2025. This remains one of the strongest long-term bullish factors for the market. Global mine production is effectively flat at 813 million ounces per year, while recycling has not increased enough to offset rising consumption. This persistent imbalance is a key reason prices continue to trend higher.

per year, while recycling has not increased enough to offset rising consumption. This persistent imbalance is a key reason prices continue to trend higher. Industrial demand is surging across electronics, photovoltaics, green energy, and advanced manufacturing. The Silver Institute reports that industrial fabrication reached a record in 2025.

Investor participation has intensified as real yields fall and monetary conditions ease. ETF inflows turned positive, with silver outperforming gold and nearly doubling year-to-date.

Analysts are becoming increasingly optimistic. Bank of America raised its 12-month price target to USD 65 (which would imply no upside from current levels), but BNP Paribas argues that silver could reach USD 100 per ounce by the end of 2026, driven by persistent supply deficits and safe-haven demand.

Structural constraints limit the market’s ability to respond with new supply. Because most silver is produced as a by-product of lead, zinc, copper, and gold mines, higher prices do not translate into immediate production growth.

Key risks include potential thrifting in the solar sector, substitution in industrial applications, and a possible decline in investor demand if macro conditions shift, particularly if real rates rise. The Federal Reserve’s latest decision added visible support to the precious metals complex. A third consecutive 25 basis point rate cut and the announcement of 40 billion dollars per month in T-bill purchases pushed the US dollar lower and boosted both gold and silver. Silver remains the standout performer among precious metals, benefiting from a combination of tightening physical fundamentals, supportive monetary policy, and strong broad-based demand drivers. The market enters 2026 with one of the most compelling bullish setups seen in more than a decade, although volatility is likely as prices test higher ranges. Silver (D1 interval) Looking on the silver chart we can see, that the price is almost 50% higher than EMA200, which is very similar to dynamic from 20 October; also the sharp move after November correction is almost 1:1 similiar to the previous one. This dynamic may increase silver volatility, however given the Fed policy change and solid demand, silver is entering Christmas and New Year period in a very optimistic mood. The breakout above 60 dollars per ounce on December 9 triggered additional momentum. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.