Chart of the day: US100 (15.10.2025)

Key takeaways US100 is rebounding about 0.9% after yesterday’s sell-off.

The rebound was sparked by yesterday’s Fed Chair speech, which markets interpreted as dovish.

ASML’s results and OpenAI’s investment plan provide additional support to the technology sector.

Nasdaq 100 futures are rebounding about 0.9% after yesterday’s sell-off, largely driven by escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S. The market quickly shifted focus away from trade concerns and returned to gains following the Fed Chair’s recent speech, which anchored expectations for further interest rate cuts in the U.S. Optimism is also supported by earnings from key companies and new developments in the technology sector. The US100 contract has today crossed both the 100- and 30-period exponential moving averages on the H4 chart (EMA100 – dark purple, EMA30 – light purple), recovering all losses from yesterday’s session. Source: xStation5 What is shaping US100 today? During yesterday’s speech, Jerome Powell spent significant time discussing the rising risk of a weak labor market, which investors interpreted as a dovish signal indicating another potential interest rate cut in the U.S. The swap market had already priced in a 25 bp cut in October with near 100% certainty, but the informal confirmation from the Fed Chair helped anchor expectations and generate optimism in the equity market. Powell emphasized that the Fed cannot act too quickly in the final stages of fighting inflation. Nevertheless, slowing labor demand and staffing challenges arising from migration policies represent a significant growth risk, suggesting that monetary policy should gradually become less restrictive.

ASML results confirm strong investment demand for AI infrastructure, supporting technology stocks, particularly semiconductors, despite ongoing AI bubble speculation. The company reported orders of €5.4 billion (forecast: €4.9 billion), highlighting growth in the client base adopting AI-based technologies. The share of sales in China also increased significantly (from 27% to 42%), illustrating both China’s role in AI development and the risks posed by U.S.-China trade tensions, which could limit technology trade or access to key materials.

OpenAI has unveiled a five-year investment plan worth over $1 trillion, aimed at developing advanced AI infrastructure and expanding its products and services. The strategy includes new revenue streams, tools for businesses and e-commerce, autonomous AI agents, and video-generation technologies, supported by partnerships with AMD, NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Oracle, including agreements for 10 GW of computing power and $300 billion in data centers, as well as the global Stargate project. OpenAI expects revenues to reach up to $13 billion and projects growth in ChatGPT subscribers.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.