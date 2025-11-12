Chart of the day: US30 (12.11.2025)

Among yesterday’s top performers on Wall Street were biotech stocks, which continue their strong momentum in premarket trading.

The index is supported by a capital rotation from the technology sector into traditional value stocks.

Key takeaways The US30 is extending its gains after reaching a record closing level yesterday.

The US30 continues its upward momentum after closing yesterday’s session at a record high of around 48,000 (+1.3%), driven by a massive rotation of capital across Wall Street. While the potential end of the U.S. government shutdown supports broad market optimism, persistent concerns over high valuations in the AI sector have redirected capital toward more traditional value stocks. The US30 successfully broke above the 30-day exponential moving average, consolidating its position by closing above the previously established resistance near 47,860. Holding above the psychological level of 48,000 will be key for further gains toward the upper boundary of the recent technical structure, though the RSI entering overbought territory may limit optimism for the index’s value-oriented names. (Source: xStation5) What’s driving the US30 today? The U.S. House of Representatives (the lower chamber of Congress) will vote today on the Senate’s federal funding bill, whose approval could pave the way to ending the more than 40-day government shutdown. The bill provides for full federal funding through January 2026, an annual budget for key agencies, and the payment of frozen wages to federal employees.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, like other major U.S. indices, returned to gains early this week after the bill passed the Senate with the support of eight moderate Democrats. However, the broad market euphoria proved short-lived, as Tuesday saw a massive rotation of capital from growth stocks into more defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare.

The technology sector remains weighed down by valuation concerns, as shown by Nvidia’s nearly 3% drop yesterday, deepened by SoftBank’s complete divestment of its Nvidia stake and disappointing results from AI cloud provider CoreWeave.

The new record high for the DJIA was primarily driven by biotech stocks, which led gains during yesterday’s session (Merck & Co.: +4.8%, Amgen: +4.6%, Johnson & Johnson: +2.9%). The only decliners in the index were Nvidia, JPMorgan, Caterpillar, and Cisco. Interestingly, the tech sell-off spared Apple (+1.7%), which, as a hardware and product-based company, straddles both growth and value characteristics.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.