Chart of the day - US30 (15.08.2025)

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are up nearly 0.5% today, leading gains among the major U.S. equity benchmarks. This week, the DJIA has outperformed not only the main indices but also the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. The index has climbed to record highs above 45,300 points, and volatility may increase today between 12 PM GMT and 2 PM GMT due to a busy macroeconomic calendar. At 12:30 GMT, U.S. retail sales data will be released, followed by industrial production figures at 1:15 PM GMT and at 2 PM GMT, the University of Michigan’s preliminary readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. Yesterday’s PPI data, on the one hand, cast doubt on the likelihood of a near-term Fed rate cut, but on the other, appear to support the narrative of a still-strong U.S. economy. The DJIA, in particular, has the most “direct” exposure to the domestic market (with less reliance on exports and high-tech sectors).

Price increases—if accompanied by solid consumption and controlled inflation around 3% annually—could indicate that consumers are willing to absorb higher costs. Such a scenario would be positive for the Dow Jones and the broader market, provided inflation remains in check. In today’s U.S. data, investors will likely look for confirmation of the economy’s strength (via retail sales and industrial production), while the biggest short-term risk for equities appears to be a potential jump in the University of Michigan’s inflation expectations (2 PM GMT). Such an outcome could trigger profit-taking and a “risk-off” move after recent strong gains on Wall Street. Conversely, if expectations meet or fall below forecasts, indices could continue to climb in anticipation of the Trump–Putin meeting outcome. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app US30 (Daily Interval) For the past four sessions, buying volume has dominated on the US30, with the first notable support seen around 44,300 points (50-day EMA). Today, the index hits ATH. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.