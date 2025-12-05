NATGAS surges 5% reaching 3-year high 🔎

Cold weather and winter demand surge, supporting futures on natural gas (NATGAS) on ICE which are up more than 5% today. As temperatures across the US drop, demand for heating rises sharply. That seasonal boost increases demand for natural gas for both residential heating and power generation. Strong LNG exports from the U.S. The U.S. continues to export a large volume of liquefied natural gas globally. That export demand drains domestic supply and pushes U.S. gas benchmark prices higher.

Tight supply & storage drawdowns. With inventories lower and global LNG demand high, the supply-demand balance has tightened. That scarcity pushes prices upward.

Competition from data centers and energy-intensive industries. The expanding infrastructure for data centers (especially AI-driven data centers) and increasing electricity demand in such sectors adds further pressure on gas demand — especially for U.S. producers

Natural gas futures reportedly climbed to over $5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) a level not seen since 2022.

The recent rally in prices has been steep: year-on-year increases are significant, reflecting both seasonality and structural demand shifts. The surge looks like a blend of seasonal, structural, and global-market drivers, not just a short-lasting winter effect. As of now, US gas storage levels are 5% above the seasonal average, but this doesn't stop the market. Source: xStation5 Despite the correction from 5.50 USD level, NATGAS still gains more than 5% today. Source: xStation5 Natural Gas CoT Interpretation (Oct 21, 2025) • Producers/Merchants added aggressively to both sides, with a larger increase in shorts than longs. This signals rising hedging activity into higher prices and a market where physical players expect volatility or downside risk. • Swap dealers expanded both long and short exposure, maintaining large gross positions. Their posture indicates active risk transfer rather than a directional view. This may align with a market where end-users and producers are locking in risk simultaneously. • Managed Money reduced long exposure sharply while increasing spreads and keeping shorts relatively small. The key signal is the 69k drop in MM longs, which reflects profit-taking and reduced conviction in further upside near term. • Other Reportables increased longs strongly, suggesting that smaller institutional participants are positioning for continued strength or volatility. Their long build stands in contrast to managed money unwinding. • Spreading positions surged across categories, especially MM and Other Reportables, pointing to heightened uncertainty and a market expecting wide ranges rather than a clean directional trend. • Concentration on the short side is high, with the top traders controlling 54 percent of total shorts (gross) and nearly 48 percent on a net basis. This indicates large players hold dominant short exposure, raising the risk of sharp short-covering spikes if fundamentals tighten. • Total open interest continues to climb, reinforcing that the move is supported by increasing participation rather than short-term noise. The CoT structure shows a market entering a late-stage rally: commercial hedgers are selling into strength, managed money is reducing long exposure, and smaller institutions are stepping in on the long side. Elevated spreads and high concentration of shorts imply elevated volatility potential, with room for sharp upside swings if weather or supply catalysts materialize. Source: CoT, CFTC, ICE

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.